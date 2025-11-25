Intensity increasing at Wisconsin Badgers' practices following blowout loss
MADISON, Wis. - A constant throughout the preseason was Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard praising his group's competitive makeup, how a mixture of veteran players from a variety of backgrounds had pushed each other's comfort levels constantly in practice in preparation for the season.
What the Badgers experienced Friday afternoon have necessitated that level of toughness to be dialed up a few notches.
"We have two practices (since Friday) and they've probably been the most competitive practices so far this season," senior guard Braeden Carrington told UW beat reporters Tuesday. "Everybody is going at each other. We realize how good we can be, but we have to work for it. Everybody has been going at each other 100 miles an hour."
It's too early for a team to hit the panic button, but the thorough 98-70 beating the Badgers took at the hands of No.9 BYU in Salt Lake City has created a narrowing of focus ahead of Thursday afternoon's game against Providence in the semifinals of the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego.
Wisconsin - which dropped from No.23 to unranked in this week's Associated Press Top 25 - never led against the Cougars because it couldn't guard efficiently. Struggling to stop dribble penetration and defending without fouling, the Cougars averaged 1.380 points per possession and were efficient from two-point range (17-for-31), three-point range (14-for-34), and from the foul line (22-for-29).
BYU's top three scorers - A.J. Dybantsa, Richie Saunders, and Robert Wright - combined for 54 points, 16 rebounds, 15 assists, and five turnovers, all having plus-minus ratios over 22.
Unlike times last year when UW's offense covered up its defense warts, a Badgers offense averaging 93.3 points per game and ranked ninth nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency shot 37.7 percent and averaged a putrid .972 points per possession, a product of going 7-for-29 from three-point range.
Gard bemoaned the team's lack of response when the offense was sputtering and questioned the team's toughness as the Badgers did countless uncharacteristic things compared to their first four games, all relatively easy wins over mid-major opponents.
Carrington said Gard pushed the rotation to take better shots, as UW settled for deeper perimeter shots instead of attacking and playing through the post. The ball also needed to move more, as UW registered only eight assists on 23 baskets.
Those points, as well as the need to lock in when things go awry, were drilled in Friday at the Utah Utes' facility and again yesterday when the team practiced on San Diego State's campus.
"We kind of all had that realization on what these games mean night in and night out," Carrington said. "A couple of us know what it is because we've been in the Big Ten. For the guys who haven't, they realize you got to go hard every day to make sure the games are easy.
"That's what Nick (Boyd) says, at least. If you go hard in practice, make practice hard, the games should be easy. Practices have been hard the last couple days. Hopefully it'll make the game easy for us when it comes."
That mindset will be tested against Providence (4-2), a Big East school that plays a physical brand that has bothered Wisconsin in its last two meetings. Only two players scored above five points in a 63-58 loss to the Friars in Madison in 2021 while the Badgers were thoroughly out muscled and hustled in a blowout loss two years ago in Rhode Island.
The Friars play a style which requires opponents to match their level of toughness, something the Badgers didn't do against the Cougars.
"I just really want to see the team come together, band together more than our last game," Carrington said. "Work as one unit and be on the same string. It's going to be a great test, but I think we are all looking forward to it."