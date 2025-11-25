Wisconsin Badgers extend landmark partnership with Under Armour
MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin has protected its equipment house!
The Badgers announced on Tuesday that the University and Under Armour have extended its current partnership for another 10 years, as the performance and apparel company will continue to outfit Wisconsin’s 23 Division I men’s and women’s athletic teams with "cutting-edge footwear, apparel, and accessories while introducing new athlete-driven innovation programs and fan-focused activations."
The original 10-year deal began in 2016 and was set to expire in 2026. The extended will run through 2033 and is valued at approximately $104.5 million, according to materials prepared for the UW Board of Regents. The extension includes new provisions such as cash payments, product, and provisions for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. The starting sum for the fund would be $175,000 annually.
In a release from the University, Under Armour's investment in UW's NIL platform will help the Badgers "build their personal brands, connect with fans in meaningful ways, and explore opportunities that extend far beyond the playing field."
“Ten years ago, when we started this partnership, we did so with a mutual commitment to excellence, innovation and elevating Badger student-athletes,” Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said in a statement. “Today, as we renew the relationship amid a new era of collegiate sports, it is clear that Under Armour and Wisconsin cultures are closely aligned in support of our student-athletes, as well as Badger fans everywhere. I’m thrilled to continue to call Under Armour one of our most valued partners.”
Wisconsin was outfitted by Adidas for 15 years before signing the initial Under Armour deal in October 2015. The contract began on July 1, 2016, and was worth a total of $96.75 million in cash and the retail value of products received. The deal was set to expire June 30, 2026.
The Baltimore-based Under Armour has downsized its partnership deals over the past 10 years, exiting contracts with five power-five schools in 2020 and 2021. After ending its partnership with Auburn earlier this year, Under Armour currently outfits Maryland, Northwestern Notre Dame, South Carolina, Utah, and Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin has been an incredible partner for the past decade, and this extension gives us the opportunity to take that collaboration to the next level,” said Sean Eggert, SVP of Global Sports Marketing at Under Armour. “We are excited to strengthen our commitment to the Badgers through advanced performance solutions and hands-on experiences that help student athletes excel in competition and prepare for success beyond the game.”
Wisconsin student-athletes, coaches and staff will continue to benefit from Under Armour’s most advanced performance innovations. From game day uniforms to cutting-edge training apparel and footwear, every product is designed with the same technology trusted by world-class athletes. Looking ahead, Under Armour will deliver exclusive designs for marquee moments, including custom jerseys for next year’s Shamrock Series game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame at Lambeau Field.
According to Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal, Wisconsin's financial considerations for in the new agreement as summarized for the Regents include:
- A $3 million signing bonus.
- Annual cash payments of $3.8 million, down from $4 million in the existing deal.
- A $500,000 minimum royalty payment from licensing of retail apparel that includes Wisconsin trademarks, up from $450,000. The rate paid is increasing from 15% under the current agreement to a scale starting at 16.5% of net sales and ending up at 25%.
- An increase to $3.2 million (up from $3.05 million) toward the wholesale price purchase of apparel and shoes
- Special uniforms for Badgers women's hockey and volleyball teams (football, men's and women's basketball and men's hockey already have them)