John Blackwell to test NBA Draft, could still return to Wisconsin basketball
It is going to be an interesting few weeks for Wisconsin basketball and one of its key players in 2025-26. John Blackwell announced on social media that he will enter the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.
This isn’t too much of a surprise, as it is a free look at where the NBA feels you currently stand. And also gives Blackwell the opportunity to find out what he needs to improve upon.
Obviously, if he does return to Wisconsin for the coming season, Blackwell will have an excellent idea of where he can work to become a better player. And with the loss of star John Tonje and several others from the team, the Badgers will need everything they can get out of Blackwell.
Blackwell indicated that he discussed the decision heavily with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, Life Sports Agency and his family.
“My goals has always been to play in NBA, and going through the process will take me one step closer to my dream,” Blackwell wrote. “If I decide to wait another season before playing at the next level, I plan to come back to play fro Coach Gard in Madison.
“Once a Badger, always a Badger!”
Blackwell averaged just under 16 points with five rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this past season. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 45 percent from the field, scoring 21 in the NCAA Tournament loss to BYU.
In 2023-24, Blackwell averaged eight points and 3.2 rebounds per game for Wisconsin while playing 18.5 minutes. That number rose to 31.2 this past year for the Badgers.
According to NBA Scouting Live, Blackwell is projected to go anywhere from the second round to being an undrafted free agent at this time as of January. They note he is a decent shooter and scorer off the dribble but not an elite ball handler and inconsistent long-range shooter.