John Tonje makes all-Big Ten first team for Wisconsin
Despite a strong season in the Big Ten by Wisconsin, you would not know it by the way they were treated in terms of league honors.
Just one Badger made any of the three honor teams, as John Tonje was on the first. John Blackwell made honorable mention after Wisconsin finished fifth overall in the conference.
That was from the coaches, with the media offering up the exact same situation.
Tonje was an obvious unanimous choice, as he was a serious candidate for league player of the year, an award that went to Purdue for the three straight season when Braden Smith was named.
Tom Izzo of Michigan State was tabbed coach of the year after leading the Spartans to the regular season title, with Doug Wojcik picking up assistant of the year from Michigan State.
Ace Baldwin Jr. of Penn State was defensive player of the year, Derik Queen from Maryland the top freshman and Will Riley of Illinois earned sixth-man honors.
2024-25 ALL-BIG TEN HONORS
As selected by Big Ten Coaches
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Braden Smith, Purdue
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Derik Queen, Maryland
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Will Riley, Illinois
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tom Izzo, Michigan State
HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD
Doug Wojcik, Michigan State
FIRST TEAM
Derik Queen, Maryland
Brice Williams, Nebraska
TREY KAUFMAN-RENN, Purdue
BRADEN SMITH, Purdue
JOHN TONJE, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Vladislav Goldin, Michigan
Danny Wolf, Michigan
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
THIRD TEAM*
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland
Jaden Akins, Michigan State
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
Nate Bittle, Oregon
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA
HONORABLE MENTION
Oumar Ballo, Indiana
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Julian Reese, Maryland
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Dyler Harper, Rutgers
John Blackwell, Wisconsin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
DERIK QUEEN, Maryland
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Jadin Akins, Michigan State
TJ Bamba, Oregon
NateBittle, Oregon
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Kobe Johnson, UCLA
2024-25 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Ben Humrichous, ILL; Anthony Leal, IND, Ladji Dembele, IOWA; Selton Miguel, MD; Nimari Burnett, MICH; Nick Sanders, MSU; Kadyn Betts, MINN; Rollie Worster, NEB; Brooks Barnhizer, NU; James Cooper, ORE; Kalen Etzler, OSU; Puff Johnson, PSU; Caleb Furst, PUR; Zach Martini, RU; Lazar Stefanovic, UCLA; Harrison Hornery, USC; Wilhelm Breidenbach, WASH; Markus Ilver, WIS.
As selected by Media Voting Panel
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Braden Smith, Purdue
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Derik Queen, Maryland
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tom Izzo, Michigan State
FIRST TEAM
Vladislav Goldin, Michigan
Brice Williams, Nebraska
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
BRADEN SMITH, Purdue
JOHN TONJE, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Derik Queen, Maryland
Danny Wolf, Michigan
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
THIRD TEAM
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
HONORABLE MENTION
Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois
Malik Reneau, Indiana
Oumar Ballo, Indiana
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Julian Reese, Maryland
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
Nate Bittle, Oregon
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Fletcher Loyer, Purdue
Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA
Desmond Claude, USC
Great Osobor, Washington
John Blackwell, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS
*Additional honorees due to ties