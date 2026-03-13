Wisconsin Football well-positioned for consensus top-100 prospect

Official visit season in college football is a few short months away, and Wisconsin is busy gearing up for one of the most crucial stretches in the recruiting calendar.

Getting prospects on campus for official visits is arguably one of, if not the biggest factor in landing their commitment down the line. The Badgers will officially have that honor with one of the most coveted prospects in the midwest in four-star offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey.

Lipsey, a Kalamazoo, Michigan native who plays for Loy Norrix High School, will visit Madison from May 29-31, he announced on his personal X account.

Badgers right in the mix for top prospect

Wisconsin, who offered Lipsey on Jan. 28, has some stiff competition, as traditional blue bloods like Michigan and LSU are also vying for the offensive lineman's services. Still, the Badgers managed to lock Lipsey in for what appears to be its biggest recruiting weekend of official visit season.

Lipsey will visit the same weekend as several top targets (QB Jack Sorgi, RB Kingston Allen and CB Raheem Floyd) as well as a handful of committed prospects (TE Korz Lorken, EDGE Isaac Miller and S Dustin Roach). Overall, dozens of recruits should be on campus when Lipsey comes to town.

Just like in recent years under head coach Luke Fickell, Wisconsin appears to be front-loading its official visitors, looking to get top targets and prospects on campus early and simultaneously.

Lipsey, as mentioned, is one of the most highly coveted players in the Midwest. His offer sheet is 23 programs strong, and he's ranked as a top-100 prospect by both On3/Rivals (82) and 247Sports (66). He's also the consensus No. 2 player in Michigan, as well as a top-10 tackle prospect on both sites.

Wisconsin's 2027 recrutiing class is off to a strong start. The Badgers have four commits — all from the state of Wisconsin — including four-star tight end Korz Lorken. They've also already secured a commit from legacy offensive tackle prospect Ethan McIntosh, who will also be on campus the same weekend as Lipsey.

After taking just one offensive lineman in the class of 2026, Wisconsin should have plenty of room for a handful of commits in the offensive trenches in the 2027 recruiting cycle.