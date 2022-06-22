Skip to main content
2022 NBA Draft Preview: Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis

An NBA Draft preview for Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, who is expected to be one of the top-15 picks on Thursday night.

Johnny Davis put together one of the best individual seasons last year in Wisconsin basketball program history. He helped guide the Badgers to a share of the regular season Big Ten title and was a consensus first-team All-American. As a result, Davis opted to leave college early and enter the NBA Draft. 

The Wisconsin Badgers have notably not had a player selected in the first round since 2015 when Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker were each picked. If Davis were to go inside the top 10, he would join Kaminsky and Devin Harris as the only lottery picks since 1990, and he would be the first player selected under current Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. 

With the 2022 NBA Draft set to occur on June 23 and begin at 6:30 p.m. CST on ABC/ESPN, it is time to take one last look at Johnny Davis as a prospect, and the latest draft-related news surrounding the former Wisconsin Badgers basketball star. 

Davis will be in attendance for the live national broadcast, and he is a projected lottery pick tomorrow night. 

Bio

  • Name: Johnny Davis
  • Position: Shooting guard/small forward
  • Jersey number: No. 1
  • Hometown: La Crosse, Wisconsin
  • High school: La Crosse Central High School
  • Recruiting information: 3-star prospect

College stats

YearMinutes per gamePoints per gameRebounds per gameAssists per gameFG%3-point %

Freshman (2020-21)

24.4

7

4.1

1.1

44.1%

38.9%

Sophomore (2021-22)

34.2

19.7

8.2

2.1

42.7%

30.6%

College highlights

College Awards

  • 2022 Lute Olson National Player of the Year
  • 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year
  • 2022 First-Team All-American (consensus)
  • 2022 AP Big Ten Player of the Year
  • 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year
  • 2022 First-Team All-Big Ten selection
  • 2021 Maui Invitational MVP
  • 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup gold medalist

NBA Combine Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-5 3/4 in shoes
  • Weight: 196 pounds
  • Wingspan: 6 feet 8.5 inches
  • Standing reach: 8 feet 7.5 inches
  • Body Fat: 6.7%

Interested teams

  • No. 5 Detroit Pistons (interview)
  • No. 6 Indiana Pacers (workout + interview)
  • No. 9 San Antonio Spurs (workout + interview)
  • No. 10 Washington Wizards (workout + interview)
  • No. 11 New York Knicks (interview)
  • No. 12 Oklahoma City Thunder (workout + interview)

Latest mock draft projections

  • Sports Illustrated: No. 10 to the Washington Wizards
  • ESPN: No. 10 to the Washington Wizards
  • CBS: No. 11 to the New York Knicks
  • USA Today: No. 9 to the San Antonio Spurs
  • Yahoo Sports: No. 10 to the Washington Wizards
  • NBC Sports: No. 12 Oklahoma City Thunder

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated on Davis

Davis took a major leap last year and became one of the best players in college basketball, all while playing through injury and in a structured Wisconsin system. He boasts an unusually adept mid-range touch that teams hope will lead to more consistency from deep, and his rapid development points to even more room for growth, considering how seriously he takes his craft.

