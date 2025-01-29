Live updates, score: No. 17 Wisconsin takes on Maryland in Big Ten action
The 17th-ranked Wisconsin men are feeling good as the postseason approaches at a rapid pace.
Coming off a convincing win at Nebraska to get back on track, the Badgers head to College Park to face a Maryland squad that is also feeling good after winning three in a row and four of five.
The ESPN BPI gives the Badgers a 64 percent chance to win.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Wisconsin at Maryland below:
Halftime Stats, Analysis
The Badgers fell apart late in the first half, allowing the Terps to not only get back in this one, but take the lead. Maryland’s early shooting woes likely kept them from building a big lead, as they started off ice-cold.
Julian Reese leads the Terps with nine while Selton Miguel and Ja’Kobi Gillespie each have six. Derik Queen has seven rebounds.
For Wisconsin, John Tonje has 11 with Steven Crowl adding seven. The Badgers, who led by seven, have turned the ball over eight times.
Live First Half Updates
Halftime: Maryland 32, Wisconsin 31
Wisconsin 26, Maryland 23, 3:57 left in first: Tonje and Maryland’s Tafara Gapare exchange 3-pointers and we have a game, as the Terps have rallied back after falling behind by seven.
Wisconsin 21, Maryland 16, 8:28 left in first: Tonje continues to light it up, sinking both of his 3-point attempts while scoring eight. The Badgers are 5-for-8 from deep so far compared to just 2 of 9 by the Terps.
Wisconsin 15, Maryland 14, 11:30 left in first: The Terps have used their home-court advantage to get back in this one, as Julian Reese has seven. For the Badgers, John Tonje leads the way with five.
Wisconsin 10, Maryland 5, 15:14 left in first: The Badgers have taken an early lead as three different players have scored, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Max Klesmit and another by John Tonje.
Pregame Updates
We could be in for a high-paced contest, as both the Badgers and Terps average over 80 points per game. They are also solid on the defensive end, but have given up points as of late.