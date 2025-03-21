NCAA Tournament results: Four Big Ten schools in action on day two
It will be a late night for fans of the Big Ten Conference Friday at the NCAA Tournament.
The final three scheduled games of day two all feature teams from the league, as Illinois, Michigan State and Oregon hit the floor for first round action. Maryland is in the early window of action.
Wisconsin, who picked up a win over Montana on Thursday to advance, takes on BYU Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CST on CBS. The Cougars knocked off VCU in East Region action.
Here are some of the key headlines from day two of the NCAA Tournament, and a recap from the opening day of action:
SEC power Alabama struggles to get by Robert Morris
The Crimson Tide nearly saw their Final Four hopes vanish in the first round, as Mark Sears came to the rescue of Alabama against Robert Morris. Down by one with seven minutes to play, the Tide went on a run, earning a 90-81 victory.
Sears, an All-American, scored 22 points - 19 in the second half - with 10 assists and five rebounds, as Alabama was hit by the injury bug again. Jarin Stevenson went to the back after a nasty fall, returning to the court with his wrist in a brace.
Amarion Dickerson had a game-high 25 for Robert Morris.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
First Round
(Friday, March 21)
- Baylor 75, Mississippi State 72
- Alabama 90, Robert Morris 81
- Iowa State 82, Lipscomb 55
- Colorado State vs. Memphis, 1 p.m. (TBS)
- Duke vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 1:50 p.m. (CBS)
- Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary’s, 2:15 p.m. (truTV)
- North Carolina vs. Ole Miss, 3:05 p.m. (TNT)
- Grand Canyon vs. Maryland, 3:35 p.m. (TBS)
- Norfolk State vs. Florida, 5:50 p.m. (TNT)
- Troy vs. Kentucky, 6:10 p.m. (CBS)
- New Mexico vs. Marquette, 6:25 p.m. (TBS)
- Akron vs. Arizona, 6:35 p.m. (truTV)
- Oklahoma vs. Connecticut, 8:25 p.m. (TNT)
- Xavier vs. Illinois, 8:45 p.m. (CBS)
- Bryant vs. Michigan State, 9 p.m. (TBS)
- Liberty vs. Oregon, 9:10 p.m. (truTV)
(All times are CST)