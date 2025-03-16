NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday live updates: Tracking Wisconsin’s seed, bracket
Wisconsin will have one final chance to alter its seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
The Badgers take on Michigan just hours before the annual NCAA Tournament Selection Show begins live on CBS at 5 p.m. CT. Along with airing on CBS, the show will stream live on Paramount+ and March Madness Live.
Wisconsin will find out where it is headed for March Madness, as most have them locked in as a No. 3 seed at the moment. ESPN sees the Badgers as the three-seed in the Midwest bracket, taking on Troy in the opening round.
CBS Sports and Jerry Palm also have Wisconsin as a three in the Midwest, playing Lipscomb in the opening round in Milwaukee.
Numerous Big Ten schools are expected to secure a spot including Indiana, Oregon, Illinois, Michigan State, Michigan, UCLA, Maryland and Purdue.
Selection Sunday live updates
Check back here beginning at 5 p.m. CT for live updates on where Wisconsin goes for the NCAA Tournament, along with live coverage of the Big Ten Conference Tournament championship game between the Badgers and Michigan that tips at 2:30 p.m. CT.