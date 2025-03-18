NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin and a potential path to the Final Four
Coming off a run to the finals of the Big Ten Conference Tournament, Wisconsin would appear to have all the key pieces to make another deep postseason appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Led by John Tonje, the Badgers have gotten healthy over the past few games.
If Wisconsin is to make it to the Final Four in San Antonio, here is one potential path they could take to get there:
NCAA TOURNAMENT POTENTIAL FINAL FOUR PATH FOR WISCONSIN
First Round
Montana
This is no easy pushover first-round game, especially considering the Badgers are playing just four days after facing Michigan in the finals of the conference tournament. Add in the contest will be played at high-elevation in Denver and Wisconsin needs to be ready from the tip.
Second Round
BYU
Assuming they do handle business in the opener, the second round presents another formidable foe in the Cougars, who can score with anybody. Wisconsin, though, would likely embrace getting into a scoring contest here with Tonje showcasing his skills to the nation.
Sweet 16
Alabama
Look what awaits the Badgers in the Sweet 16 but none other than high-scoring Alabama. Thankfully, Wisconsin will have shown they can score with anybody if they get by BYU, and will need to light up the scoreboard in this one vs. the Crimson Tide.
Elite Eight
Duke
Here is a flashback of sorts as the Blue Devils denied the Badgers in the 2015 national championship game. Think this group would love to get some revenge on the odds-on favorite to cut down the nets? You better believe it.
Final Four
Houston
Speaking of that national runner-up team, the Cougars are very similar, as Kelvin Sampson’s bunch loves to grind and wear on you. But Tonje, John Blackwell and company are big, strong and athletic, too.
Overview
As is typically the case, the road through the NCAA Tournament and to the Final Four is never an easy one. This would definitely be a tall task for any squad, as Duke is No. 1 in NET and Houston checks in at No. 3. Alabama, well they are sixth with Wisconsin coming in at No. 15.