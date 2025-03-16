How to watch, stream NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Montana TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men are back in the NCAA Tournament for the 28th time as they look for a fifth Final Four appearance and second national title.
Up first for the Badgers will be Montana on Thursday in Denver.
Led by All-American candidate John Tonje, Wisconsin reached the Big Ten Conference Tournament title game, falling to Michigan. The Badgers received by games from John Blackwell and Max Klesmit as Tonje struggled for the first time in a long time.
Wisconsin owns some impressive wins during the year, besting the likes of Arizona, Purdue and Michigan State, with the win over the Spartans coming in the conference tournament.
Montana captured the Big Sky Conference title, earning its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2019. The Grizzlies played the likes of Oregon, Tennessee and Utah State, ending the year having gone 14-1 down the stretch with the lone loss being in overtime.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Montana on Thursday, March 20:
Wisconsin vs. Montana TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Montana in men’s NCAA Tournament basketball action
When: TBA | Thursday, March 20
Where: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Montana live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: TBA
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Montana 65
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.