New Badgers Big Man Isaac Riddle Dropped His Latest Highlight Tape — Here's What Stands Out

Isaac Riddle, the latest addition to Wisconsin basketball's 2026-27 roster and the 14th player in tow for next season, is generally considered to be more of a developmental, long-term prospect who figures to contribute down the line.

Head coach Greg Gard, not one to divulge information on expected roles and playing time in May, even acknowledged his longer-term trajectory directly in his statement when Riddle was signed:

"Isaac comes in as one of the best young prospects in Australia with terrific potential as he goes down the path of development," Gard said when Riddle officially joined the team.

Still, the Australian forward's potential is extremely promising. He may not be a big part of the Badgers' plans for 2026-27, but give him a few years to develop his body and grow his game, and Riddle could be a problem a few seasons down the line in Madison.

Riddle just dropped his highlight tape from the 2025 season; here's what stands out about the Badgers' latest big man.

Excellent movement skills for his size

The first thing you notice watching Riddle is that he's everywhere on the court. Consistently one of the bigger players on the floor in his U18 league, Riddle wasn't content simply using his superior size to bully opponents.

The forward runs the floor really well for his 6-foot-8 stature. He doesn't look slow or clunky like some big men do when they get out in transition. He moves extremely fluidly, and has good footwork for euros and step-throughs once he gets inside the paint.

Riddle also has excellent feel for cutting and off-ball movement; he's almost never stationary. You love how active he is as well as the fact that he's not just a post-up merchant.

Still uses his length proficiently

Though Riddle doesn't move like a traditional big man, he still brings everything to the table you'd like from a player at the four or five spot. He has great ups, and can easily posterize opponents down low. He also simply knows how to use his size in the paint to create space and work his way towards a clean look at the rim.

Riddle's hands are also a big plus. He's a big-time lob threat, and he made a few really nice catches mid-air before throwing it down in his highlight reel.

Budding shooting ability

Wisconsin Badgers stretch forward Nolan Winter. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

At this point in his development, Riddle isn't a shooting big man in the same capacity as, say, Nolan Winter. Few are. But he has some definite shooters' touch and a budding long-range shot.

Riddle displayed the ability to hit open threes, which is obviously important in the Badgers' offense. He doesn't need to be a 40 percent shooter from deep, but the threat of being able to hit an open look from distance is so crucial for spacing and Riddle looks to possess that.

He also has good touch around the rim with his layup package and a few fading shots here and there. Again, he's very proficient at maximizing the advantages his size gives him.

Sneaky guard skills

Riddle's length and athleticism are enough to get you excited about what he could develop into in Madison. But every so often, he makes a play that, especially for a player of his size, will raise your eyebrows and force you to rewind the tape.

This wasn't a common occurrence, but on one play, Riddle caught a pass on the perimeter, drove to the lane, and then pulled up to hit a fading jumper, looking extremely fluid throughout. That's scary if he can add that to his game consistently at 6-foot-8.

On another play, he drove into traffic, rose up a little off-balance, but squared his shoulders mid-air and hit a tough two-point jumper. Again, these are guard skills that, if he can refine, would be borderline unfair at his size.