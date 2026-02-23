Nolan Winter's rim protection is powering Wisconsin Badgers best shot-blocking season in years

The Wisconsin Badgers are having a record-setting offensive season in 2025-26, averaging their third most points per game in program history (83.1) and their most three-pointers made per game (11).

But Wisconsin has quietly made major strides in a key facet on the opposite end of the floor: blocking shots.

The Badgers are averaging 3.2 blocked shots per game in 2025-26, which stands as their most since the 2020-21 campaign.

Junior big man Nolan Winter has played a significant role in Wisconsin's improvement in the category, averaging 1.2 blocks per game.

Through 27 games, Winter has swatted 33 shots, more than twice as many rejections as he totaled in his first two collegiate seasons.

"(I'm) just more comfortable," Winter said of his defensive growth in Year 3. "Having that third-year kind of confidence where I can go leave my man to go block a shot."

The seven-footer is on pace to be the first Badgers player to average more than 0.6 blocks per game since 2021-22, and the first to average more than 0.8 blocks since 2020-21, when Nate Reuvers averaged 1.3.

Nolan Winter blocks in 23-24+24-25: 16



Nolan Winter blocks in 25-26 with four regular-season games left: 33#Badgers — Cam Wilhorn (@CamWilhorn) February 23, 2026

He's been central to what could be Wisconsin's best shot-blocking season in five years. The Badgers have been in the bottom four of the Big 10 in blocks per game in each of the last four seasons, and were in the bottom six nationally twice.

Averaging 3.2 blocks as a team, Wisconsin is in the top half of the Big Ten in blocks per game this season.

But the uptick in blocks is just one of the fruits of Winter's offseason efforts.

The Lakeville, Minnesota native told reporters in July that he put on 11-12 pounds over the offseason to help him better fill the center position after playing the power forward spot in 2024-25.

Nolan Winter said he's eating a meal every 2-3 hours. Eating something every hour. Putting on that weight, trying to be the interior presence the #Badgers need. Has put on 11-12 pounds. pic.twitter.com/4AlA1zv098 — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) July 17, 2025

Winter called the weight gain and improved strength a focal point of his offseason.

"Just putting on that strength and being able to guard that five with confidence," Winter said. "These last two years, I've been able to, but it's still a little shaky. So I think going into this year, putting on the right muscle, right strength and being able to hold my own down there is going to be huge for me and this team."

Past the physical growth, Winter also made an effort to improve his technique in the low post. That meant plenty of one-on-one sessions with Director of Player Development and former NBA center Greg Stiemsma.

Stiemsma, at 40 years old, went up against Winter in live reps, doing what the pair called "little dances."

Those reps were invaluable to Winter's growth.

"A lot of reps with Coach (Stiemsma) giving me good looks. He's had all the experience in the world, and he's also not the strongest dude ever," Winter said. "(It) comes down to a lot of small little technique things — little dances we call it — that we do in the post to get around defenders and just make it tough on the catch. That's something that me and him really worked on, and credit to him, I thank him a lot. He gives me a lot of good, live looks."

Stiemsma enjoyed a strong four-year playing career with the Badgers from 2005-2008, and his 96 career blocks rank 10th in program history.

It's no surprise, then, that Stiemsma has played a role in Winter's development as a shot blocker.

"Coach Stiemsma was like begging me, 'Go block this. You're 7-foot. Go beat that up,' like it's okay to go leave your man, someone else is going to have you," Winter said. "That's what our defense is built on... I think it's just a confidence in this team and the defense that everyone's got their back.