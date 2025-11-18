Notes: Badgers point guard Nick Boyd's scoring trails only two Wisconsin legends
No.23 Wisconsin Badgers stay unbeaten after a 94-69 victory over the SIUE Cougars at the Kohl Center.
MADISON, Wis. - Individual and team notes following No.23 Wisconsin's 94-69 victory over SIUE at the Kohl Center on Monday night.
Team notes
- The Badgers have now started the season 4-0 in back-to-back years and the fourth time in the Greg Gard era.
Record/ Season
7-0 - 2024-25
5-0 - 2018-19
4-0 - 2022-23
4-0 - 2025-26
- UW's average margin of victory this season is 28.3 ppg, having won all four games by at least 25 points.
- Head coach Greg Gard improved his overall record to 217-117 (.650), including a mark of 127-36 (.779) at the Kohl Center.
- UW is now 78-23 (.772) in regular season, non-conference games under Gard, including a mark of 56-5 (.918) at the Kohl Center.
- The Badgers have won 54 consecutive home games against non-power conference teams, including a perfect 53-0 record under Gard. UW has not lost a game to a mid-major opponent at the Kohl Center since dropping a 68-67 decision to Milwaukee on Dec. 9, 2015.
- Wisconsin has won 16 consecutive non-conference home games dating back to a Nov. 10, 2023 loss to No. 9 Tennessee. That is the third-longest active streak in the Big Ten.
- Wisconsin moved to 378-73 (.838) - the 10th-best all-time home record in the country among active venues.
- The Badgers are averaging 93.3 ppg on the season and the team's 373 points are their fourth-highest total through four games.
Most Points in First 4 Games (all-time)
Pts - Avg. - Season
386 - 96.5 - 1970-71
379 - 94.8 - 1967-77
377 - 94.3 - 1975-76
373 - 93.3 - 2025-26
364 - 91.0 - 1993-94
- Including 15 3FGs tonight, the Badgers lead the Big Ten averaging 12.3 3FGs per game.
- Wisconsin has now made 49 3-pointers on the season, the team's highest total through four games dating back to at least 2002-03.
Most 3FGs in First 4 Games (since 2002-03)
3FGs - Season
49 - 2025-26
47 - 2011-12
42 - 2024-25
- UW turned it over a season-low four times, the team's fewest since giving it away just three times in a win at Purdue last season (2/15/25). Wisconsin is averaging just 9.3 turnovers per game on the season.
- The Badgers went 21-for-24 (87.5 percent) at the free throw line. UW now ranks fifth in the nation shooting 84.1 percent (74-88) from the free throw line on the season. Wisconsin led the NCAA in FT shooting a year ago with a mark of 82.8 percent.
- UW scored a season-high 19 fast break points.
- The Badgers enjoyed a 16-0 scoring run early in the second half to break the game open. UW's lead ballooned from 48-43 to 64-43 over a span of 5:16.
Individual notes
- Graduate student Nick Boyd scored 22 points (4-7 3FGs) to go with 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.
- Boyd has scored in double figures in all 4 games this season, including 3 games with 20+.
- Boyd is averaging 20.0 ppg having scored 80 through the first 4 games. That number trails only John Tonje and Johnny Davis, for most by a Badger through 4 games dating back to the 1999-00 season.
Most Points, First 4 Games, Wisconsin (since 1999-00)
Pts - Player - Season
94 - John Tonje - 2024-25
81 - Johnny Davis - 2021-22
80 - Nick Boyd - 2025-26
80 - Alando Tucker - 2006-07
79 - Trevon Hughes - 2007-08
78 - John Blackwell - 2025-26
77 - Frank Kaminsky - 2014-15
77 - Kirk Penney - 2002-03
- Boyd is shooting 90.5 percent from the free throw line, going 19-for-21.
- Junior John Blackwell finished with 24 points, going 5-for-6 from 3-point range and 7-for-8 from the free throw line. He also matched a season-high with six rebounds.
- Blackwell topped 20 points for the second time this season and the 11th time in his career.
- Blackwell is averaging 19.5 ppg, having scored 78 points through 4 games. That figure ranks 6th among Badgers since 1999-00.
- Blackwell has gone 13-for-26 (50.0 percent) from 3-point range on the season.
- Sophomore Austin Rapp matched his UW high with 13 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, his most as a Badger. Rapp went 3-for-9 from long range and 4-for-4 from the FT line.
- Rapp has scored in double figures in three of four games this season ans is averaging 11.3 ppg.
