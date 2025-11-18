All Badgers

Notes: Badgers point guard Nick Boyd's scoring trails only two Wisconsin legends

No.23 Wisconsin Badgers stay unbeaten after a 94-69 victory over the SIUE Cougars at the Kohl Center.

Benjamin Worgull

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) lines up a shot during the second half of their game Monday, November 17, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsvillen 94-69.
Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) lines up a shot during the second half of their game Monday, November 17, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsvillen 94-69. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

MADISON, Wis. - Individual and team notes following No.23 Wisconsin's 94-69 victory over SIUE at the Kohl Center on Monday night.

Team notes

  • The Badgers have now started the season 4-0 in back-to-back years and the fourth time in the Greg Gard era.

    Record/ Season

    7-0 - 2024-25

    5-0 - 2018-19

    4-0 - 2022-23

    4-0 - 2025-26
  • UW's average margin of victory this season is 28.3 ppg, having won all four games by at least 25 points.
  • Head coach Greg Gard improved his overall record to 217-117 (.650), including a mark of 127-36 (.779) at the Kohl Center.
  • UW is now 78-23 (.772) in regular season, non-conference games under Gard, including a mark of 56-5 (.918) at the Kohl Center.
  • The Badgers have won 54 consecutive home games against non-power conference teams, including a perfect 53-0 record under Gard. UW has not lost a game to a mid-major opponent at the Kohl Center since dropping a 68-67 decision to Milwaukee on Dec. 9, 2015.
  • Wisconsin has won 16 consecutive non-conference home games dating back to a Nov. 10, 2023 loss to No. 9 Tennessee. That is the third-longest active streak in the Big Ten.
  • Wisconsin moved to 378-73 (.838) - the 10th-best all-time home record in the country among active venues.
  • The Badgers are averaging 93.3 ppg on the season and the team's 373 points are their fourth-highest total through four games.

    Most Points in First 4 Games (all-time)
    Pts - Avg. - Season
    386 - 96.5 - 1970-71
    379 - 94.8 - 1967-77
    377 - 94.3 - 1975-76
    373 - 93.3 - 2025-26
    364 - 91.0 - 1993-94
  • Including 15 3FGs tonight, the Badgers lead the Big Ten averaging 12.3 3FGs per game.
  • Wisconsin has now made 49 3-pointers on the season, the team's highest total through four games dating back to at least 2002-03.
    Most 3FGs in First 4 Games (since 2002-03)
    3FGs - Season
    49 - 2025-26
    47 - 2011-12
    42 - 2024-25
  • UW turned it over a season-low four times, the team's fewest since giving it away just three times in a win at Purdue last season (2/15/25). Wisconsin is averaging just 9.3 turnovers per game on the season.
  • The Badgers went 21-for-24 (87.5 percent) at the free throw line. UW now ranks fifth in the nation shooting 84.1 percent (74-88) from the free throw line on the season. Wisconsin led the NCAA in FT shooting a year ago with a mark of 82.8 percent.
  • UW scored a season-high 19 fast break points.
  • The Badgers enjoyed a 16-0 scoring run early in the second half to break the game open. UW's lead ballooned from 48-43 to 64-43 over a span of 5:16.

Individual notes

  • Graduate student Nick Boyd scored 22 points (4-7 3FGs) to go with 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.
  • Boyd has scored in double figures in all 4 games this season, including 3 games with 20+.
  • Boyd is averaging 20.0 ppg having scored 80 through the first 4 games. That number trails only John Tonje and Johnny Davis, for most by a Badger through 4 games dating back to the 1999-00 season.
    Most Points, First 4 Games, Wisconsin (since 1999-00)
    Pts - Player - Season
    94 - John Tonje - 2024-25
    81 - Johnny Davis - 2021-22
    80 - Nick Boyd - 2025-26
    80 - Alando Tucker - 2006-07
    79 - Trevon Hughes - 2007-08
    78 - John Blackwell - 2025-26
    77 - Frank Kaminsky - 2014-15
    77 - Kirk Penney - 2002-03
  • Boyd is shooting 90.5 percent from the free throw line, going 19-for-21.
  • Junior John Blackwell finished with 24 points, going 5-for-6 from 3-point range and 7-for-8 from the free throw line. He also matched a season-high with six rebounds.
  • Blackwell topped 20 points for the second time this season and the 11th time in his career.
  • Blackwell is averaging 19.5 ppg, having scored 78 points through 4 games. That figure ranks 6th among Badgers since 1999-00.
  • Blackwell has gone 13-for-26 (50.0 percent) from 3-point range on the season.
  • Sophomore Austin Rapp matched his UW high with 13 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, his most as a Badger. Rapp went 3-for-9 from long range and 4-for-4 from the FT line.
  • Rapp has scored in double figures in three of four games this season ans is averaging 11.3 ppg.
Published
Benjamin Worgull
BENJAMIN WORGULL

Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin men's basketball since 2004, having previously written for Rivals, USA Today, 247sports, Fox Sports, the Associated Press, the Janesville Gazette, and the Wisconsin State Journal.

Home/Basketball