Wisconsin updates status of its two injured starters for tonight's Milwaukee game

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin could be at full strength with conference play on the horizon.



After missing the Badgers' Dec.22nd home game with an undisclosed injury, guard John Blackwell is not listed on the injury report and is expected to start for the Badgers when they host Milwaukee at the Kohl Center tonight.



Blackwell ranks sixth in the Big Ten Conference in scoring, averaging 19.1 points per game, and is hitting 2.9 three-point shots per game.

Wisconsin closes its nonconference schedule tonight when it hosts a Milwaukee team that should test the #Badgers in multiple key areas https://t.co/UaICfKTi0N — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) December 30, 2025

Blackwell's absence against Central Michigan was just the third collegiate game he's missed, although the Badgers didn't miss a beat. Wisconsin won 88-51 over the Chippewas, shooting 59.1 percent in the first half and 53.7 percent for the game. The Badgers closed the first half with an 8-2 run and started the second half with an 31-8 run to build a 35-point lead



Freshman Hayden Jones started in place of Blackwell and had six points and four rebounds in 24 minutes. UW also scored a season-high 44 bench points.



"Depth is important in any basketball team," sophomore Austin Rapp said. "To have guys come off the bench and contribute ... just building confidence off tonight's game and knowing that we can do it, we're basketball players at the end of the day. We're here for a reason. The coaches brought us in for a reason. They believe in us, so believe in ourselves and bring that punch off the bench."



It wasn't a completely clean bill of health, as junior center Nolan Winter is listed as questionable with a likely lower-body injury. Winter suffered an ankle injury late in the second half of last Monday's win and limped off the court. he didn't return but watched the closing minutes standing in the hallway outside the Wisconsin locker room.



Winter ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 9.4 boards per game, and ranks third in the Big Ten with six double-doubles.

Winter's absence could play a significant part against a Milwaukee team that has been aggressive on the glass. In the Panthers' 77-55 win over Purdue Fort Wayne last night, the Panthers finished with a +33 margin (53-20) on the boards, the second largest in program history that helped lead to a 24-0 advantage in second-chance points. It was a result that helped Milwaukee hold the Mastodons to a season-low point total and nearly 30 points below their scoring average of 84.9 coming into the night.

