Offense and defense come together in Wisconsin's blowout win over Fairfield

MADISON, Wis. - Leave to the University of Wisconsin getting its offense going against a stingy defensive opponent.

Sparked greatly by its own defense, Wisconsin got red-hot during a first-half stretch that provided more than enough separation in an 89-42 victory over Fairfield at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night.

Eleven of the 13 players who saw the floor scored for Wisconsin (3-0), led by a season-high 15 points off the bench from forward Austin Rapp.

FINAL: Wisconsin 89, Fairfield 42



Badgers hold the Stags to 19.4 percent shooting, including 1-for-21 from three-point range.



Four UW players reach double figures to improve the program to 3-0. — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 11, 2026

Wisconsin trailed 4-0 after the first 65 seconds but took things over from there on both ends. UW's offense executed a mixture of drives to the lane and perimeter jumpers for a 22-0 run, its fourth longest run in the last eight seasons.

Nine of those points came on the fast break, sparked by Fairfield's inability to buy a bucket against Wisconsin's swarming defense. Coming in holding its first two opponents under 70 points, the Stags (1-2) went 6 minutes, 43 seconds without scoring and 13:06 between made field goals, a string of 22 consecutive missed shots that prevented them from setting their defense and causing their deficit to swell.

At halftime, Wisconsin had held Fairfield to 5-for-34 from the floor, 1-for-12 from three, six points in the paint, and outrebounded them by 13.

Braeden Carrington and Owen Foxwell each added 14 for the Badgers. After scoring in double figures in eight of 34 games last season, Carrington has reached double figures in UW's first three games.

Proving the first half was no fluke, the Badgers held the Stags to another 15 straight misses in the second half. The 17-1 run ballooned the lead to 47.

Jaden Brown scored 10 points for Fairfield (1-2), the only Stags player to reach double figures. Declan Wucherpfennig - the Metro Conference preseason player of the year - was held to five points on 2-for-9 shooting.

What it means: A good offense will be sparked by its defense. UW's defense has been solid in three games against mid-majors, but Tuesday was the first night where the offense really had a good hum and rhythm too it.

Star of the game: Bouncing back from a scoreless performance on Friday, Rapp hit his usual perimeter shots, but the junior was productive inside the arc (3-for-3) and was aggressive on the glass (six rebounds). Going along with his one assist, one steal, and no turnovers, it's a level of play the Badgers need from him consistently moving forward.



Stat of the game: Wisconsin's 32-point halftime lead was the program's largest since leading Arkansas Pine-Bluff by 34 in 2020, while the margin of victory was the largest since a 53-points win over Florida A&M in 2016.

Reason to be Concerned: Wisconsin started the second half with five straight missed but more disappointing was the Badgers committing three turnovers on their first seven possessions of the second half. Fairfield had 17 steals in its previous game against Bryant and forced nine on Wisconsin, a part of the Badgers committing 16 turnovers.

Don’t overlook: Two key reserves this upcoming season, Will Garlock (8 points, 4-for-4) and

Zach Kinziger (7 points) both set new career highs in scoring.

What’s next: Wisconsin will complete its four-game homestand when the Badgers host Coastal Carolina on Sunday night. The Chanticleers (1-2) are led by sophomore guard Trey Perry's 17.3 points per game and will have a tune-up game on Thursday against an NCCAA school before traveling to Madison.



UW is 3-0 against Coastal Carolina, the most recent meeting coming in the first round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament on the Badgers' run to the NCAA title game.



Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.