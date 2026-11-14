How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

MADISON, Wis. - One final tune-up awaits he University of Wisconsin men's basketball team before it can start island hopping.



Looking for a 4-0 start for the third straight season, the Badgers host Coastal Carolina on Sunday evening to complete their four-game homestand.



After struggling offensively in their first two wins of the season, the Badgers put four players in double figures and shot 51.8 percent from the floor in an 89-42 victory over Fairfield. The 47-point margin of victory was the largest for the program since 2016 and represented another step forward as UW looks to build good habits and chemistry before competing in the Baha Mar Championship in The Bahamas.



The Chanticleers (2-2) evened their record Thursday with a 103-54 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg, delivering a balanced offensive effort that saw four players reach double figures and points from 14 different players.



This will be Coastal Carolina's second road game of the season and second against a power-conference opponent. The Chanticleers lost to former guard John Blackwell and Duke, 113-52, on November 5.

Wisconsin basketball continues its streak of landing talented in-state high school prospects, as consensus four-star Milwaukee guard Jalen Brown has officially joined the #Badgershttps://t.co/mambnXwiAC — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 13, 2026

How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Chanticleers?

Date: Sunday, Nov.15

Start time: 7 p.m. central

TV channel: Big Ten Network



You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Chanticleers?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being 1310 WIBA-AM, FOX Sports 1070, and 101.5 WIBA-FM in the Madison area and 620 WTMJ-AM and 94.5 ESPN in Milwaukee. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 84 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-American Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Series history

Badgers vs Chanticleers



All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 2-0

All-time, postseason: 1-0

All-time, regular season in Madison: Wisconsin leads 2-0

All-time vs. Sun Belt: Wisconsin leads 7-3

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 3

Last meeting: March 20, 2015, Omaha, Neb., Wisconsin won, 86-72



Wisconsin's 2026 nonconference schedule

All times Central



Nov.2: Denver, W 75-68

Nov.6: Delaware, W 73-64

Nov.10: Fairfield, W 89-42

Nov.15: Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nov.19: vs. Seton Hall (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), 7:30 p.m.

Nov.20: vs. N.C. State/Murray State (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), TBD

Nov.25: Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.

Dec.5: at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Dec.12: vs. Villanova (in Philadelphia), 11 a.m.

Dec.19: vs. Auburn (in Nashville), 3 p.m.

Dec.22: Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Dec.30: Colorado State, 7 p.m.