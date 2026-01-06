One of UCLA's hottest shooters won't play against the Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin will not have to deal with one of the conference's top three-point shooters tonight at the Kohl Center.



According to Los Angeles Times reporter Ben Bolch, UCLA Bruins senior guard Skyy Clark is out for tonight's game against the Badgers due to a hamstring injury suffered at Iowa.

Clark has been one of the Bruins' hottest shooters. He shot 23-for-43 from three (53.5 percent) in UCLA's six December games and entered this week ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (48.6%, 34-for-70).



Averaging 15.8 points over the last nine games, including a season-high 30 points in a win over Cal Poly, Clark was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Dec. 22 for the first time in his career.

Wisconsin (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) is looking to break a two-game conference losing streak and register its first victory over the KenPom top 40.

The tip is schedule for 8 p.m. and can be streamed on Peacock.

