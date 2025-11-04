Quick Hits: John Blackwell scores 31 points to lead No.24 Wisconsin Badgers over Campbell in season opener
MADISON, Wis. - Hours before the 2025-26 season tipped off, University of Wisconsin junior guard John Blackwell was named to the Naismith Award Watch List, arguably the sport's highest honor awarded to the best player at the Final Four.
When the ball finally tipped off, Blackwell showed he was worthy of that distinction, pouring in a game-high 31 points to lead No.24 Wisconsin to a 96-64 victory over Campbell at the Kohl Center Monday.
Senior guard Nick Boyd scored 21 points in his Wisconsin debut, junior center Nolan Winter registered a double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds) and sophomore forward Austin Rapp had 13 points and four assists, as the Badgers (1-0) won their season opener for the ninth time in 10 tries under Gard.
The tip of the cap from the Naismith committee was one of several preseason awards bestowed on Blackwell, who was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection last season after finishing second on the Badgers in scoring (15.8 ppg). More accolades will likely come if he can consistently play like he did in the opener.
After Campbell (0-1) cut the deficit to 67-62 with 8:39 remaining, Blackwell kick started a 29-2 run to close the game with a layup and hit three three-pointers down the stretch for added emphasis.
Blackwell's point total was one off his career high, which he set last January against Iowa.
Wisconsin tried to separate itself with a 14-1 run midway through the first half with production on both ends of the floor. Scoring 30 points in the paint in the first half, and 46 for the game, UW's shooters took advantage of spreading out Campbell and scored on driving layups by four different players over that stretch.
Defensively, while Campbell shot 59.3 percent in the first half, the Fighting Camels had seven consecutive misses during that stretch with five turnovers. The ball security was problematic all evening, as Wisconsin forced 19 turnovers that turned into 31 points.
D.J. Smith scored 23 points for the Fighting Camels, which missed its final 12 shots from the floor to shoot just 28.0 percent in the second half.
What it means: Wisconsin dropped the hammer in the second half to glam up the margin of victory, but game one will give the coaching staff plenty of coaching points to emphasize on both ends of the court.
Star of the game: Blackwell was efficient from the field (11-for-19), tied his career-high with six three-pointers, and delivered on the defensive end of the court, too. After hitting a three-pointer to put him up to 20 points and push the lead to 15, the junior put himself in position to draw an offensive foul on the following possession.
Stat of the game: After going 22-for-37 (59.5 percent) from the free-throw line in exhibition play, the Badgers were a much more efficient 17-for-19 (88.2) from the charity stripe.
Reason to be Concerned: There was no long-term problems exposed Monday, only that the Badgers are still a work in progress with eight new players working into the mix.
Don’t overlook: Sophomore guard Jack Janicki was active defensively all evening in his 17 minutes off the bench, especially in the first half when he forced four steals, including two on consecutive possessions.
What’s next: Wisconsin gives a four-day break before taking on Northern Illinois at the Kohl Center Friday night. The Huskies cleaned house after last season's 6-25 campaign, as all 16 players on the roster are new to the program this season. The Huskies were picked 13th (last) in the MAC preseason poll but delivered a 102-82 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.
Wisconsin and Northern Illinois have met 13 times on the basketball court, with the Badgers holding an 11-2 advantage, but haven't played each other since 2000.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the game being televised on the Big Ten Network.