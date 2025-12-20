Wisconsin Badgers fall apart in overtime in 76-66 loss to Villanova

MILWAUKEE - Time has run out on the University of Wisconsin and its desire to add a quality nonconference win to its NCAA Tournament resume. With the way things are going, however, a bid to the 68-team field seems like a long shot.



The Badgers failed to build and sustain rhythm in an opening half that was their ultimate downfall, as Villanova secure a 76-66 overtime victory over Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum Friday night.



Nolan Winter had a career-high 23 points to go with 11 rebounds in one of his finer college games, but Wisconsin (7-4) ran out of gas in its first overtime game of the season.



Shooting 59.1 percent and averaging 1.308 points per possession in the second half, Wisconsin couldn't buy a bucket or make a stop in the extra session. UW was 3-for-12 in overtime while Villanova (9-2) was 5-for-5 and averaged two points per possession.

FINAL: Villanova 76, Wisconsin 66 OT#Badgers showed fight to crawl out of a 15-pt deficit, but the gas tank was empty by the time the extra session started.



In reality, the first half was the killer.



Nolan Winter had a career night (23 pts, 11 rebs) but UW is 0-3 in Q1 games — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) December 20, 2025

The result was the Badgers dropped to 0-3 in Quad-1 nonconference games with no more such quality chances remaining.



It had the makings of a huge momentum-building momentum. Playing poorly on offense for the majority of the first half, the Badgers dug themselves a 15-point deficit before starting to slowly crawl from the doldrums.



In addition to his scoring, which included a career-high three three-pointers, Winter used his length and size to alter and contest multiple second-half shots at the rim. His positioning on the low block was timely, leading to a layup off a botched Villanova save attempt to tie the game with 31.6 seconds remaining.



Nick Boyd had 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists, scoring seven of his points in the final 3:33.



Scoreless in the opening half, John Blackwell scored 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the second half and finished with 17.



Andrew Rohde - just 1-for-3 in regulation - delivered his biggest play when his impeccable defense forced Acaden Lewis to a tough mid-range jump shot in the final seconds, resulting in a mad scramble for the rebound that Devin Askew eventually corralled. He made the corner shot attempt but only have time expired.



It wasn't enough. Bryce Lindsay hit a three-pointer on the opening possesion of overtime and the Wildcats were off, scoring the first seven points in the first 2:01 to redig the hole the Badgers had spent most of the second half trying to fill.



Tyler Perkins had 19 points to lead Villanova, which got big nights from Matt Hodge (15 points) Duke Brennan (13 points, 11 rebounds), and Lindsay (12).



What it means: Wisconsin didn't beat an opponent from the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, or SEC in the nonconference for the first time in eight seasons, and now the Badgers won't register a nonconference win against the top 70 of the NET. Thankfully (or regrettably) there will be plenty of Quad-1 opportunities in the Big Ten.

Star of the game: After being held scoreless on four shots in the second half, Lindsay erupted for 10 points in the overtime session, going a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor.

Stat of the game: The Badgers committed twice as many turnovers as Villanova (16-8), leading to the Wildcats having a 15-3 edge in points off turnovers.

Reason to be Concerned: Senior guard Braeden Carrington missed the game due to injury, the first time a Wisconsin player had been listed on an injury report all season. UW missed him, considering reserves Jack Janicki and Hayden Jones were ineffective.

Don’t overlook: Wisconsin's first half sealed its fate. The Badgers scored only 22 points, had one offensive rebound, attempted no free throws, and nine three-pointers, a season-low total for any half.



What’s next: Wisconsin returns to the Kohl Center to start a four-game homestand beginning on Monday against Central Michigan. The Chippewas (4-7) are winless in five tries away from home this season and only have two wins over Division-1 opponents. The Badgers and Chippewas played five times from 1980-86 but haven't played since. UW is 2-0 this season against the MAC with an average margin of victory of 28 points.



The tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: