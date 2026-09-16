Braeden Carrington Still Training With Badgers as Reunion Remains a Possibility

Wisconsin basketball's 15th and final roster spot remains open as the season rapidly approaches.

The last time head coach Greg Gard addressed the media about the possibility of bringing back sharpshooting guard Braeden Carrington for a fifth year of college basketball, he wouldn't commit either way as he maintained Wisconsin is closely eyeing the NCAA's eligibility battles within the courts.

“I don’t know where he’s at in terms of (the injunction)...that thing is changing by the hour, I don’t know what his intentions are, if he’s gonna get involved in that. It’s kinda still up in the air, he hasn’t moved one way or the other on it. He’s kinda taking a wait and see approach, as we all are," Gard said back in July.

The head coach has also publicly stated this offseason that Wisconsin is exploring adding another international player to its roster to fill its final spot, as Gard mentioned that assistant coach Lance Randall was in Croatia and Slovenia watching U20s.

However, the Badgers are sure acting like a team that expects to have Carrington on the roster when the seasons begins. The guard reportedly worked out with the team today at the Bascom Hill workout that was open to the media, and he's been practicing with the Badgers all summer.

#Badgers coach Greg Gard says they are still in wait-and-see mode with Braeden Carrington. Practiced with the team this summer and was running the hill today. pic.twitter.com/vYF6K46k62 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 16, 2026

"Like everybody else in the country, we're watching what's happening nationally," Gard told reporters. "As we sit today, the case (Carrington) is attached to is still coming at the end of the month. So we're just preparing to move with it and see where everything takes us."

Wisconsin is clearly interested in doing things by the book as eligibility battles continue to rage on in courtrooms across the country. The Badgers won't be pulling an LSU football anytime soon. But again, Wisconsin is acting like a team that has strong reason to believe Carrington will be on the roster when the season tips-off.

Carrington's proximity to the team speaks volumes

Wisconsin guard Braeden Carrington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers ultimately don't have a say in however Carrington's legal proceedings shake out, but the fact that he's practiced and trained with them all summer is a sure indication that Wisconsin wants him on the roster for 2026-27; it's safe to say he's the top choice for that 15th and final roster spot.

Gard initially spoke about adding another big man to the roster, especially as Nolan Winter and Austin Rapp continue to work their way back from injuries. But considering the fact that offensive questions remain about this team following the departure of two 20-point-per-game guards, Carrington's limitless range and 40% three-point clip would be an extremely welcome addition in Madison.