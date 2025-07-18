Ranking the 4 most important non-conference games on Wisconsin Badgers basketball schedule
After months teasing individual matchup announcements, the Wisconsin Badgers released its full non-conference conference schedule this week.
The Badgers went 10-1 in non-conference play last season, picking up a statement win against Arizona when John Tonje erupted for a historic 41-point outing.
They also added another award to the trophy case by winning the Greenbrier Tip-Off with consecutive wins over UCF and Pittsburgh.
A roster full of new faces will have the opportunity to add more impressive wins to Wisconsin's résumé that could come in handy on Selection Sunday.
These are the four most important matchups of the Badgers non-conference slate:
4. Exhibition vs Oklahoma (Oct. 24)
The results of the exhibition game won't count toward the season record, but t a matchup against a Big 12 school at Fiserv Forum as the Badgers' first action of the season is great for the team and fans alike.
Wisconsin looked groggy early last year, trailing for an alarming amount of time against UW-River Falls in an exhibition and Holy Cross in the season opener. A glorified scrimmage against the Sooners isn't guaranteed to fix that, but it should light more of a competitive fire under the Badgers.
It should also provide a realistic game feel, both with rotations and game-pressure. Wisconsin didn't have many close finishes last regular season. Maybe they'll have a chance to get some crunch-time work in before the season officially kicks off.
3. vs SIU Edwardsville (Nov. 17)
Avoiding bad losses is sometimes more important than picking up big wins, especially when it comes to NCAA tournament seeding. Wisconsin narrowly escaped last season's non-conference slate without a bad loss, despite how bad a three-point win over UT Rio Grande Valley felt.
The matchup against SIUE might be the likeliest spot for a dud. It's the Badgers' last game before a difficult stretch of BYU, Providence, the Rady Children's Invitational, Marquette and Villanova.
Wisconsin can't get caught looking ahead because SIUE has the grit and experience to put up a fight at the Kohl Center.
SIUE went 22-12 last season and won the Ovio Valley Conference tournament, earning the chance to get walloped by Houston in the first round as a 16-seed. They lost their top two scorers in Ray'Sean Taylor and Brian Taylor, but they return a significant portion of their rotation and added some key transfers in the portal.
2. vs Marquette (Dec. 6)
The I-94 Rivalry has had some extra juice the last few seasons. Both teams were ranked in the top 12 of the AP Top 25 poll when they met at the Fiserv Forum in 2024, and Wisconsin knocked the Golden Eagles from the No. 3 spot when they last met in Madison.
Both teams will again bring plenty of talent to the matchup, and the victor will add a statement win to its resume. Marquette lost Kam Jones and David Joplin to graduation, but Stevie Mitchell and Chase Ross are set to step into featured roles.
Wisconsin has won three of the last four matchups between the two teams, but they're looking to avenge a loss last season.
1. vs BYU (Nov. 21)
The Cougars shattered the Badgers' dreams of a Sweet 16 last season. Wisconsin trailed for almost the entire first half before storming back late. John Tonje's game-tying shot at the buzzer fell short, ending a fun season for the Badgers.
Wisconsin will be looking for revenge this fall, but it won't come easy. BYU landed superstar prospect AJ Dybantsa and former five-star recruit Rob Wright while retaining Richie Saunders and Keba Keita.
Add in the fact that this game will be played in Salt Lake City — a not-so "neutral" venue — and it'll be a difficult game for the Badgers.
How they hold up against a potential top-10 team in a road environment should say a lot about the team's chances at making a run in this year's NCAA tournament.