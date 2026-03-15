‘Rapp-er’s Delight!’ Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery go crazy during Austin Rapp’s 3-point barrage vs. Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers found themselves down 15 points for the second-consecutive game, and again, they stormed back and took the lead over the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten semifinals with just a few minutes left. Wisconsin sophomore forward Austin Rapp was a big part of that epic comeback.

With 9:26 left in the second half, Rapp hits a three, bringing the Badgers' deficit to 12 points. After a Braeden Carrington three and a Nick Boyd basket, the Badgers found themselves down just seven points, 54-47. That's when Rapp took over.

In the Badgers' next five possessions, Rapp caught fire, finding the bottom of the next from distance for fifteen-straight points, giving the Badgers a 62-58 lead. The Wisconsin forward outscored the Wolverines, 15-2 over 3:01 of game time.

Ian Eagle: "Looking for Rapp, he will fire. OOOH! HE'S NOT HUMAN! THIS HAS BEEN A RAPP-ER'S DELIGHT!... "OOOH, IT'S RIDICULOUS! AUSTIN RAPP IS STUCK ON AUTOMATIC!"



Bill Raftery: "HOO HOO!" 🏀🔥🎙️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2mntRIFtyB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 14, 2026

During his scoring outburst, CBS announcers Ian Eagle and the legendary Bill Raferty went crazy during the telecast.

As the lead changed hands, Ian Eagle leaned into the moment with a call that immediately went viral: "This has been a Rapp-ers delight!" and "Austin Rapp is stuck on automatic!"

While Raftery didn't drop his famous "Onions!" line during this specific flurry, his high-octane "Hoo Hoo!" responses and shouts of "He's not human!" provided the perfect soundtrack to the chaos.

The duo’s chemistry made the improbable run feel like an instant classic, with the United Center crowd noise nearly drowning out the telecast as the Badger big man single-handedly erased a double-digit deficit.

The magic eventually met a heartbreak, as Michigan’s Big Ten Player of the Year, Yaxel Lendeborg, answered with a step-back triple with just 0.3 seconds left to secure a 68-65 win. Even though the Badgers fell just short of a Big Ten championship appearance, Rapp’s 18-point second-half explosion and the legendary CBS call provided the "One Shining Moment" that defines the madness of March.