One Visit With Jets Later, Russell Wilson Is Considering Retirement

It took one visit with the New York Jets for Russell Wilson to consider quitting football.

Wilson ended his 2025 season on the Giants but has apparently been keeping his feelers out in hopes of joining his potential final home in the NFL. He was last reportedly heard taking a visit with the Jets to possibly backup Geno Smith. Less than a week later, he may be ready to pivot to another career path altogether.

Wilson is in “deep discussions” to go into television , The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported Friday. The 37-year-old has had “lengthy talks” with CBS, specifically to bring him in to the network’s Sunday pregame show, The NFL Today. CBS is reportedly the favorite to land Wilson, though other networks probably aren’t out of the running; CBS declined to comment on the matter.

Should Wilson make the jump into media, he would replace former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who left CBS in January to take on a front office role in Atlanta . Wilson would work with host James Brown as well as analysts Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher.

CBS could be looking for its own big splash hire in the wake of its competitors making some waves this offseason: NBC notably got former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to join its Football Night in America studio show for the 2026 season, with Tomlin somewhat surprisingly taking the plunge into media following a nearly two-decade stint in Pittsburgh.

What Russell Wilson said about his NFL future after failed Giants stint

Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Giants last season, where he started the first three games of 2025 before quickly losing his job to then-rookie Jaxson Dart. He went 0-3 in those games, recording three touchdowns against three interceptions, though he did impress in Week 2’s overtime loss to the Cowboys with a 450-yard passing performance.

By the end of New York’s season, Dart was hailed as the franchise’s quarterback of the future, and Wilson was on his way out.

Here’s what the one-time Super Bowl champ said about his NFL future in January following his one-and-done campaign with the Giants:

“I'm not blinking,” Wilson said, when asked if he wants to continue to play in the NFL. “I know what I'm capable of. I think I showed that in Dallas [in Week 2], and I want to be able to do that again. You know, and just be ready to rock and roll, and be as healthy as possible and be ready to play ball.”

Russell Wilson shares that he tore his hamstring the Friday before the Giants faced the Cowboys in Week 2. Wilson threw for 450 yards and 3 TD in the game



He adds that he wants to continue playing in the NFL: "I'm not blinking" pic.twitter.com/BcAuMhCDFg — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 5, 2026

We'll see if Mr. Unlimited still has something left in the tank, or if he’s seriously considering hanging it up for a desk job instead.

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