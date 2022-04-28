[Watch] Wisconsin men's basketball recruiting and transfer portal news

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team has been actively exploring options for next year's roster and recruiting the 2023 recruiting class hard over the past two weeks.

After picking up UW-Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee earlier this month, and adding a commitment from 2023 guard John Blackwell on April 15, Greg Gard and the coaching staff have some important visitors lined up for this week.

All Badgers breaks down the recent happenings in a short four-minute video.

The video discusses:

2022 forward Luke Northweather's visit

new 2023 offers and an upcoming official visit

a potential 2023 prospect on the rise

Wofford transfer Max Klemsit's upcoming visit

