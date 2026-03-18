Rival Big Ten Coach Heaps Praise on Wisconsin's Backcourt Duo
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After going to the Final Four in 2023 with Florida Atlantic and coaching the Michigan Wolverines to a 58-13 record and a pair of Big Ten Tournament Championships the past two seasons, Dusty May knows quality guard play when he sees it, and he sees it on the Wisconsin Badgers.
On a recent appearance on Wake Up Barstool on FS1, Dusty May was talking with the Barstool crew following the Big Ten Tournament. May didn't just offer a compliment; he offered a praise, saying Wisconsin’s Nick Boyd and John Blackwell the "might be the best backcourt in all of college basketball".
May’s praise carries significant weight given his personal history with Nick Boyd. He coached Boyd during their historic Final Four run at Florida Atlantic before May left for Washington and Boyd transferred to San Diego State, and then reuniting in the Big Ten once again this season.
The respect between the pair goes both ways. Before the Badgers took on Michigan in the Big Ten semifinals, Boyd talked about the respect he had for his former head coach.
For a rival coach, especially one that was defeated this season by that very tandem, to out them in the category of the best in college basketball is a massive validation of Greg Gard’s roster overhaul. As the Badgers head to Portland as a trendy Final Four dark horse, they do so with the seal of approval from one of the best coaches in the game.
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Christian Borman is Wisconsin native that has been covering Wisconsin Athletics since 2018, focused on Badger football, basketball, and recruiting. In the past, he has written for Badger of Honor, and BadgerNotes, among others.Follow christianborman