Rival Big Ten Coach Heaps Praise on Wisconsin's Backcourt Duo

After going to the Final Four in 2023 with Florida Atlantic and coaching the Michigan Wolverines to a 58-13 record and a pair of Big Ten Tournament Championships the past two seasons, Dusty May knows quality guard play when he sees it, and he sees it on the Wisconsin Badgers.

On a recent appearance on Wake Up Barstool on FS1, Dusty May was talking with the Barstool crew following the Big Ten Tournament. May didn't just offer a compliment; he offered a praise, saying Wisconsin’s Nick Boyd and John Blackwell the "might be the best backcourt in all of college basketball".

“Back to those Wisconsin guys, that might be the best back court in all of college basketball”



- Coach Dusty May to @BarstoolBigCat pic.twitter.com/XNYz6OtN6Y — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) March 17, 2026



May’s praise carries significant weight given his personal history with Nick Boyd. He coached Boyd during their historic Final Four run at Florida Atlantic before May left for Washington and Boyd transferred to San Diego State, and then reuniting in the Big Ten once again this season.

The respect between the pair goes both ways. Before the Badgers took on Michigan in the Big Ten semifinals, Boyd talked about the respect he had for his former head coach.

Nick Boyd on facing Dusty May again tomorrow:



"He's a big reason why I'm in this position I am today, his mentorship and just showing me how to be a good human being. He set that example while I was with him for a couple years. I'm happy for him. He's come a long way." #Badgers — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) March 13, 2026

For a rival coach, especially one that was defeated this season by that very tandem, to out them in the category of the best in college basketball is a massive validation of Greg Gard’s roster overhaul. As the Badgers head to Portland as a trendy Final Four dark horse, they do so with the seal of approval from one of the best coaches in the game.