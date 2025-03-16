Selection Sunday: How to watch NCAA Tournament Selection Show, start time, TV channel
Get ready for one of the most exciting - and for some, heartbreaking - days in sports as the NCAA Tournament Selection Show takes place on Sunday. For those who get an invite into the event, it is wonderful; for those left out, the day pretty much sucks.
The field for the 68-team tournament will be revealed at 5 p.m. CT live on CBS. The event will also stream live on Paramount+ and March Madness Live.
Wisconsin has definitely locked up a spot as an at-large, and could earn an automatic bid with a victory Sunday in the Big Ten Conference Tournament championship game, which will serve as the lead-in to the selection show.
March Madness top seeds lined up
Going into the final day of conference tournaments, the No. 1 seeds are pretty much locked in according to most experts. On ESPN, they are Auburn, Florida, Duke and Houston with Tennessee, Alabama, St. John’s and Michigan State on the two-line.
Holding down No. 3 seeds are Kentucky, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Wisconsin, who takes on Michigan for the Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday. ESPN has the Big Ten with nine teams in the field, four behind league-leader SEC.
Teams sitting on Bubble Watch
Over on CBS Sports, they have placed several teams on the bubble for a spot as an at-large to the NCAA Tournament. Included on the list is one school from the Big Ten.
- Baylor (Big 12)
- Boise State (Mountain West)
- Colorado State (Mountain West)
- Indiana (Big Ten)
- North Carolina (ACC)
- San Diego State (Mountain West)
- Texas (SEC)
- West Virginia (Big 12)
Here is how to watch Selection Sunday live on Sunday, March 16:
NCAA Selection Show Time, Live Stream, TV Channel
What: 2025 NCAA Tournament Selection Show for men’s basketball
When: Sunday, March 16 | 5 p.m. CT
Live Stream: Watch the live stream on Paramount+ or March Madness Live
TV Channel: CBS