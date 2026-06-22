Star Badgers Forward Undergoes Offseason Ankle Surgery

Wisconsin basketball is already managing and monitoring injuries with the season opener still over four months away.

The Badgers' most prized retention of their offseason recruiting efforts, rising senior seven-footer Nolan Winter, told reporters that he underwent surgery on his right ankle this offseason at the Badger Challenge Golf Event on Monday, as reported by Michael McCleary of the Wisconsin State Journal.

Story on #Badgers star 7-footer Nolan Winter receiving surgery on his right ankle this offseason: https://t.co/YpGmvxCbSe pic.twitter.com/ojTQk07zcJ — Michael McCleary (@MikeJMcCleary) June 22, 2026

"I had to do surgery on an ankle. Tighten some things, repair some things pretty soon after the season ended. We did it early enough to where I'm starting to get back now," Winter said.

"It's my right ankle. It's been an ongoing thing ever since high school, really. I've been rolling it quite a bit. Throughout the season, I rolled it a lot during practices and behind closed doors. So I'm glad I did that, and it'll for sure help."

That's a notable piece of information in particular, as it was the left ankle Winter rolled on March 4 against Maryland that caused him to miss the Badgers' next four games before returning for the team's stunning first round upset loss to High Point in the NCAA Tournament.

It's also interesting that Winter has been dealing with the right ankle injury since high school. The forward didn't miss a single game for Wisconsin until his aforementioned injury late last season.

"It was more of a (preventative) thing. I wouldn't say it really hindered my game at all. I just wanna do what's best for me, being a senior, having one more year, having pro aspirations, wanting to get it done now while I can...Like I said, I'm feeling good and I'm really close to getting back out there. "

Wisconsin started summer practices on June 15, and Winter hasn't been at full capacity yet. According to the forward, he's nearing a return to on-court activities.

All in all, this isn't something that should be a cause for concern. If anything, it's better that Winter handled his business in the offseason, rather than try to play on an ankle that's clearly bothered him for years. The seven-footer and guaranteed starter is set to be Wisconsin's centerpiece for the first time in his career.

Last season, Winter averaged 13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks, each of which was a career high. He also shot a career-best 57 percent from the field and knocked down a very respectable 33 percent of his threes.