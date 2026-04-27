Three Candidates for Wisconsin Basketball's Final Roster Spot

With the addition of Australian forward Isaac Riddle in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Badgers' 2026-27 roster is almost complete. Wisconsin now sits at 14 out of 15 players.

Here's how the Badgers' roster is currently constructed, with room for one more addition ahead of next season:

Guards (9) Forwards (5) Eian Elmer (SR) Nolan Winter (SR) Trey Autry (SR) Victory Onuetu (SR) Jack Janicki (JR) Austin Rapp (JR) Hayden Jones (SO) Will Garlock (SO) Zach Kinziger (SO) Isaac Riddle (FR) Owen Foxwell (FR) Jackson Ball (FR) LaTrevion Fenderson (FR) Josh Manchester (FR)

Who could be the Badgers' final addition for the 2026-27 campaign? We take a look at three candidates below:

1. Davion Hannah, Wing (Alabama)

Davion Hannah. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hannah made sense as a potential Badgers target as soon as he entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-6 wing from who originally hails from Milwaukee spurned the Badgers out of high school and committed to Alabama. But after he only played 10 games while battling an injury as a freshman, he's in the market for a new program.



The former blue-chip recruit is going to be extremely coveted — and expensive — in the transfer portal. Wisconsin simply may not have the resources to recruit him. But if there's any mutual interest, he would make plenty of sense. Eian Elmer looks like the Badgers' only true wing at the moment, and Hannah's 3-and-D style would fit seamlessly into Wisconsins system.



Hannah would likely be given every opportunity to start at the two in Madison, and he would bolster the Badgers' backcourt depth while adding critical skills (defense and shooting). Financially and logistically, it may be out of the realm of possibility for Wisconsin, but I'm not sure there's a better fit for that final roster spot.

2. Chevalier "Ice" Emery, Guard (Cleveland State)

Neenah's Chevalier Emery Jr. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to multiple reports, Wisconsin has shown interest in the Neenah native since he entered the portal. Emery remains un-committed with the portal now having been closed for several days, and he still makes sense for the Badgers even after a flurry of roster additions.



Wisconsin could still use some depth and scoring punch in the backcourt. Emery would certainly provide both of those. He's experienced, with 78 career games under his belt (albeit at the mid-major level) and he provides plenty of scoring prowess (he averaged 12.7 points per game last season while hitting 38 percent of his shots from downtown).



There's a little more projection here with Emery, as he has yet to prove he can do what he does consistently at the high major level. But given that the Badgers' roster is almost complete, there wouldn't be pressure on him to go earn a starting role. Emery would be a low-risk, high-reward transfer signing that could bring some long-range shooting off the bench a la Braeden Carrington.

3. Mike Walz, Center (Richmond)

Former Richmond Spiders center Mike Walz. | John Reed-Imagn Images

This one is more of a shot in the dark; unlike with the other two players mentioned, Walz hasn't been linked to Wisconsin at all. And yet, the recent portal entry could be an intriguing add.



The Badgers arguably need more help in the backcourt at this juncture, but if they elect to seek another big man for that 15th spot, Walz could make a lot of sense. He's coming off a career year with the Spiders, averaging 7.9 points and 6.4 rebounds as an every game starter, and he also shot 39 percent from distance on 2.4 attempts per game -- he would add that crucial floor-stretching element that right now, only two of Wisconsin's bigs (Nolan Winter, Austin Rapp) really possess.



Walz has already played four seasons of college ball; he'd be a very experienced addition as well. And while he's currently out of eligibility, many college coaching staffs are bracing for the "five-for-five" rule (five years of eligibility in five seasons) to pass, which would allow Walz to compete in 2026-27.