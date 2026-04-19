Badgers Land Biggest Transfer Yet With Dynamic, Sharpshooting Wing

George Washington's Trey Autry and Hofstra's Victory Onuetu were the appetizers.

Wisconsin basketball has now landed its main course in the transfer portal, or at least one of them. Miami University's Eian Elmer, who averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals, has signed with Wisconsin ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Welcome to Wisconsin, Eian Elmer!



The 6-7 wing averaged 12.7 points per game last year and shot 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.



🔗 https://t.co/LMDCgOcOEl pic.twitter.com/VHdQbk3XhG — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 18, 2026

Elmer's Skillset

Let's start with the obvious, the elephant in the room: Elmer can shoot the absolute cover off the ball. If you thought Trey Autry could shoot the three — which he absolutely can — just you wait.

Elmer connected on a scorching 42.9 percent of his long-range shots in 2025-26 on 4.9 attempts per game. He was also a junior last season; surely, he developed his three-point shot over time and put it all together in Miami's dream season, no? False. Elmer has hit at least 40 percent of his threes in each of his three seasons in Oxford.

Elmer buried 145 total triples with the RedHawks, and is a career 41 percent shooter from distance. It's no wonder a team like Wisconsin, which took the sixth-highest percentage of its shots from beyond the arc, was salivating for Elmer's services.

But the wing brings much more to the court than just a sweet three-point stroke. He took most of shots from deep, but he also connected on 58 percent of his two-point attempts, of which he took 105; Elmer can score in a variety of ways.

Elmer uses every inch of his size at 6-foot-7, and he's strong on the glass as well, averaging nearly six rebounds per game. That size also helps on the defensive end, and his addition gives the Badgers their first real wing on the 2026-27 roster. He's long and lanky, and that translates to his athleticism:

Elmer is also extensively experienced. He's been a starter for the vast majority of his time at Miami University, starting 85 of the 99 games in which he's played.

How Elmer Fits in Madison

Elmer's play-style, mainly his three-point shooting, is obviously a great fit for Wisconsin's offense. But not only does he seamlessly fit the scheme in Madison — Elmer slides right into the Badgers' biggest remaining hole on the roster.

Before Elmer's addition, the Badgers didn't have a true wing on the team. Rising sophomore Hayden Jones and incoming freshmen LaTrevion Fenderson were probably the closest thing to it, but that's not an issue anymore. Elmer is undoubtably a wing, and he's got great size and athleticism for the position.

With Elmer's pledge, Wisconsin feasibly has its starting five. Hear me out:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Wing Power Forward Center Owen Foxwell Trey Autry Eian Elmer Austin Rapp Nolan Winter

That lineup has shooting, ball-handling, experience, size and a pinch of defense. The 2026-27 roster is still a work in progress, but three portal signees in, this is a great start for the Badgers.