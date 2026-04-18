Blue-Chip SEC Guard With Wisconsin Ties Hits Transfer Portal

A former four-star recruit from Wisconsin is back on the open market.

Milwaukee native Davion Hannah, who spurned the Badgers and committed to Alabama out of high school, is available once again via the transfer portal.

NEWS: Alabama guard Davion Hannah plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agency Seros Partners tells @On3.



The 6-5 freshman is a former top-50 recruit. https://t.co/DDJejfXXtP pic.twitter.com/zy0Udxby82 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 18, 2026

Hannah, who hails from Milwaukee but finished his prep career at Link Academy in Missouri, was a big deal coming of of high school. He was a consensus four-star prospect, and 247Sports ranked him at No. 62 nationally while On3/Rivals slotted him in at No. 48 in the country.

In high school, the 6-foot-6 guard was a McDonald's All-American nominee and was named to the Naismith High School Player of the Year Watch List. The wing was lauded for his length, athleticism and scoring prowess. Hannah fielded offers from the likes of Michigan State, Louisville, Ohio State and Auburn, among many others including Wisconsin, before settling on Alabama.

Hannah impresses in limited action in Tuscaloosa

Former Alabama guard Davion Hannah. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hannah quickly earned a role at Alabama in his freshman season, albeit a small one off the bench. He averaged 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds across 12.8 minutes, but he missed the final 24 games of the season with an undisclosed injury.

Still, he earned minutes early in his career on a stacked Alabama team, and Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats heaped praise on him at SEC Media Days:

"I think Davion Hannah is maybe as good a perimeter defender as this program has seen since maybe Herb Jones," Oats said. "He's elite. He moves. He's 6-foot-6, athletic, tough, can guard one through four."

Hannah's defense may have been what got him on the court as a true freshman, but he still flashed that scoring prowess from the perimeter that made him such a tantalizing talent coming out of high school. Hannah knocked down 36.4 percent of his threes, and also showed strides as a scorer overall, knocking down 8-of-15 two-pointers after he shot just 38 percent from the floor in EYBL play.

How would Hannah fit with Wisconsin?

Former Alabama Crimson Tide guard Davion Hannah. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Hannah would arguably be a perfect fit for Wisconsin, especially with who the Badgers have already signed and which other spots they still need to fill.

With Australian point guard Owen Foxwell and George Washington transfer Trey Autry committed, Wisconsin feasibly has its one and two. The starting spot on the wing? Still wide open. Oh, and Hannah is a 3-and-D player? Perfect — the Badgers' offense requires proficient long-range shooting and they're in need of some on-ball defense.