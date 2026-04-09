Three Potential Aleksas Bieliausaks Replacements for Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's road to rebuilding it's roster has become slightly clearer — and it's a daunting one.

After losing rising sophomore forward Aleksas Bieliauskas, the Badgers are down to three forwards currently on the team (Nolan Winter, Austin Rapp and Will Garlock) and just nine players overall, even with the addition of Australian Point Guard Owen Foxwell.

That means Wisconsin has at least six roster spots to fill barring any more transfer portal departures; it's going to be a busy free agency for head coach Greg Gard and his staff.

The Badgers need to add reinforcements everywhere, but losing Bieliauskas was the most surprising outgoing transfer yet and creates an even bigger hole in the frontcourt. The 6-foot-10 Lithuanian's season stats (4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds) won't blow your mind, but he was a fixture of Wisconsin's paint presence and shot 37 percent from beyond the arc in conference play. He also had scorching hot shooting streaks that promised plenty of potential down the line.

Now, the Badgers must find his replacement down low. Here's a look at three transfer portal big men that could fill Bieliauskas' shoes:

1. Noah Feddersen, North Dakota State

Former North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Feddersen should have plenty of suitors after a strong junior season with the Bison in 2025-26, particularly in the back half of the year. From Jan. 22 onward, he averaged 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds, also shooting 40 percent from distance in that span.



Defense isn't Feddersen's main calling card, but he did average one block per game, which is more than Bieliauskas can say. And at 6-foot-10, 245 pounds, he's a similar size to the Lithuanian forward.



What's more, Feddersen hails from Menomonie, Wisconsin. An under-the-radar recruit, he wasn't initially offered by the Badgers. But if they're intrigued now that he's back on the open market, there's a chance Feddersen could have interest in returning home.



With one year of eligibility remaining, Feddersen may also need a certain degree of playing time assurance, which Wisconsin may not be able to give him if Winter and Rapp both return. There's always a myriad of factors for portal prospects, but a few signs indicate the Badgers could have a chance here.

2. Sebastian Rancik, Colorado

Former Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Again, expect Rancik to come with some heavy competition in the transfer portal after a productive sophomore season in Boulder. But should the Badgers have the resources to go after him, there's a lot to like about the big man's game.



Rancik averaged 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while starting 26 of 29 games he played for the Buffaloes. The 6-foot-11 Slovakian forward also shot 33.4 percent from distance on 4.1 attempts per game, flashing the ability to get hot from long range.



Bieliauskas' size and physicality down low were both crucial traits for Wisconsin last season, as the other primary forwards Winter and Rapp didn't offer as much of either. At 6-foot-11, 220 pounds, Rancik would fill the size void and has plenty of promise with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

3. Garrett Sundra, Notre Dame

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Garrett Sundra. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In the event that Feddersen and Rancik are both too expensive for Wisconsin, or it needs to divert resources elsewhere, a player like Garrett Sundra could provide solid depth in the frontcourt for the Badgers.



Sundra probably isn't as much of a stretch big as Gard and company would like; he shot 30.8 percent from deep on 1.7 attempts per game last season with the Fighting Irish. Still, he started off the season much hotter and hit one three in each of the first four games of the year. The ability is there, and he's got two more years of eligibility to develop it.



At 6-foot-11, Sundra has the requisite size to be a force in the paint and fill that true center role Bieliauskas wound up playing quite a bit. He's a bit less appealing of a prospect, and likely projects as a rotational backup, but that's someone the Badgers can go after if they lock up Winter and Rapp as starters.