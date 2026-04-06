Updated Projected 2026-27 Roster For Wisconsin With Blackwell Out, Foxwell In

Arguably the biggest question for Wisconsin basketball this offseason was if it was going to be able to retain star shooting guard John Blackwell.

That question was answered Monday morning, as the Badgers learned their brutal but altogether unsurprising fate: Blackwell has played his last game in the Cardinal and White.

The numbers being thrown around about Blackwell's value on the open market — I've seen as high as $5 Million — are astronomical. Again, Wisconsin simply didn't have the capital to retain its star junior in free agency, which is exactly how this played out.

However, the Badgers also got some highly encouraging news this week in regards to their 2026-27 roster, as 22-year old Australian pro Owen Foxwell flipped from LSU to Wisconsin and looks primed to be the team's starting point guard next season.

The transfer portal officially opens on April 7, but live bullets are already flying and Wisconsin's offseason is well underway. Let's take a look at the current state of the Badgers' 2026-27 roster with Blackwell out and Foxwell in.

Guard

Wisconsin guard Hayden Jones. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Departing Program: Nick Boyd, John Blackwell, Andrew Rohde, Braeden Carrington, Isaac Gard

Incoming Freshmen: Jackson Ball, LaTrevion Fenderson, Owen Foxwell*

*Foxwell's eligibility standing is currently unclear

Status Unknown: N/A

Transfer Watch: Jack Janicki, Hayden Jones

Blackwell's departure locks in the need for at least one starting-caliber guard via the transfer portal, although that was already presumed to be the case. The Badgers may have filled their starting point guard role with Foxwell through the 2026 recruiting class, which puts less onus on head coach Greg Gard and company to find one in the portal.

The biggest question at guard right now for the Badgers is if this staff believes Zach Kinziger and Hayden Jones are going to develop into starting-caliber players. If they think they have a starter there between the two of them, they may only need one starting-caliber guard in the transfer portal.

Another factor is how much Wisconsin plans to get its incoming freshman, Jackson Ball and LaTrevion Fenderson, involved next season. Ball figures to be ready to contribute quicker given his overseas experience, but the staff must decide if these two will be depth pieces or if they can contribute right away.

Ultimately, Wisconsin needs at least two guards via the transfer portal, and only one starting spot (point guard) appears settled.

Projected 2026-27 Depth Chart:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Wing 1. Owen Foxwell 1. (Transfer) 1. Hayden Jones 2. (Transfer) 2. Zach Kinziger 2. Jack Janicki

Forward

Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Departing Program: N/A

Incoming Freshmen: N/A

Status Unknown: Nolan Winter

Transfer Portal Watch: Aleksas Bieliauskas, Austin Rapp, Will Garlock

The first time we assessed the Badgers' roster this offseason, Jack Robison and Riccardo Greppi were in the "transfer portal watch" section. Both have since departed the program, and now the focus shifts to the rest of the forwards on the roster.

Nolan Winter is now the biggest question mark remaining for Wisconsin's offseason. With Blackwell's decision made, Wisconsin could feasibly divert retention resources to keeping Winter in Madison. Still, nothing is certain with the rising senior who would also generate significant interest in the transfer portal should he elect to chase a paycheck.

Even if the Badgers retain all four big men currently on the roster, they'd still likely need a developmental transfer or two for the frontcourt just to fill out the roster. At the moment, however, Wisconsin is in position to run back a very similar frontcourt to the 2025-26 season.

Projected 2026-27 Depth Chart: