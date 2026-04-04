Wisconsin Badgers land international recruit before the transfer portal window

MADISON, Wis. - The first domino of Wisconsin's offseason fell on Friday night.

With the transfer portal days away from opening, the Badgers continued their international pipeline by flipping South East Melbourne Phoenix guard Owen Foxwell from LSU on Friday.

The news was first reported by Travis Branham of 247.

NEWS: Melbourne Phoenix (AUS) guard Owen Foxwell has committed to Wisconsin, his agency @ProMondo_Sports tells @247Sports.



22 year old that averaged 11.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 4.5 APG this season. Was previously committed to LSU. pic.twitter.com/wek17yGSg0 — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 4, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard is a 22-year-old professional player in the National Basketball League of Australia.

Foxwell recently completed his fifth season in the NBL with the Phoenix, and averaged 11.0 points on 41 percent shooting, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals this past season. The Australian guard makes 35 percent of his 3-pointers while averaging only 1.5 turnovers.

Owen's older brother, Jack, just completed his freshman season at Portland. He led the Pilots with 15.6 points and 6.5 assists per game. In the Pilots' upset over No.6 Gonzaga in February, Jack had 27 points (8-for-11 FG) and eight assists.

His addition to Wisconsin's 2026 recruiting gives the Badgers' backcourt a third international contributior, joining sophomore Hayden Jones and incoming freshman Jackson Ball. Both guards previously played for the New Zealand Breakers.



Foxwell is a former teammate of forward Austin Rapp, who recently completed his first season at Wisconsin after transferring last spring from Portland and averaged 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Wisconsin also signed from freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas from Lithuania and had him start the final 28 games of the season.



"International recruiting, you are bringing in older players," head coach Greg Gard told Mike Heller on the I Love Mondays podcast. "Even though they are labeled as a freshman or sophomore, they have more experience internationally."



With the addition of Ball, Foxwell, and in-state guard LaTrevion Fenderson, the Badgers have four open roster spots to use in the portal.

