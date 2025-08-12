Wisconsin's No. 1 basketball recruit for 2027 schedules unofficial visits with Badgers and Big Ten rivals
The Wisconsin Badgers will get their opportunity to pitch the top high school basketball recruit in the state.
According to 247Sports, forward Donovan Davis from Freedom High School in Kaukauna will take an unofficial visit to Madison on September 20.
Davis is listed as the No. 1 recruit in Wisconsin by both 247Sports and On3. Both outlets have him as the eighth-ranked power forward in the country and a Top 45 player overall.
He shot over 65 percent from the field last year, averaging nearly 23 points and 12 rebounds per game last season.
Davis also has visits scheduled this fall with Iowa, Nebraska and Iowa State, and he has offers from Marquette, Syracuse and Cal.
Earlier this summer, the rising junior participated in Wisconsin's Advanced Camp pas
The Badgers have offered five recruits in the class of 2027, including the No. 2 player in the state Dooney Johnson.
