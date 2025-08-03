Wisconsin Badgers losing ground in ESPN's way-too-early 2025-26 bracketology
The Wisconsin Badgers exceeded expectations last season when John Tonje led the team to the Big Ten Championship Game and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi doesn't see them repeating quite the same success.
He updated his way-too-early predictions for March Madness in 2026, and he dropped the Badgers down to a No. 7 seed in the Midwest region.
They would play No. 10 seed Ole Miss in the first round, and if they advance, they would play the winner of No. 2 seed UConn against No. 15 Siena of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
In the same region, Lunardi has rival Illinois as a No. 4 seed.
Wisconsin's postseason push will fall on the shoulders of John Blackwell taking over the lead scoring role, along with a group of key transfers with a lot of potential to open up the offense.
Greg Gard has had a knack for maximizing the talent on his roster and over-performing based on preseason expectations.
His roster will be a little overlooked again this season, and he is in a good position to surprise some people again in 2026.
