Incoming Wisconsin Badgers freshman stars as leading scorer in EuroBasket 2025 Final
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't had incoming freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas with them for offseason workouts, but Greg Gard has still had the chance to see him shine on the court this summer.
Bieliauskas has been a star for his home country Lithuania in the U20 EuroBasket tournament, leading them all the way to the final this weekend.
Lithuania lost to Italy and took silver, but Bieliauskas was his team's leading scorer and recorded a double-double in the championship game.
He put up 17 points and 12 rebounds in just over 30 minutes on Sunday, shooting over 40 percent from deep.
Over the course of the tournament, Bieliauskas averaged over 12 points and eight board per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field.
His length and scoring ability will be a great fit in Madison as he helps stretch the floor for Gard's offense.
He might not crack the rotation right away as a freshman, but with some development, he could be an international gem for the Wisconsin basketball program.
