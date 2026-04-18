Updated Two-Deep for Wisconsin Basketball After Two Transfer Portal Additions

The Badgers are catching fire in the transfer portal, with two portal signees in the past three days.

As the commits begin to roll in for Wisconsin, its roster and depth chart for the 2026-27 season are beginning to take shape.

Since the season ended, the Badgers have added three players: international freshman Owen Foxwell, George Washington transfer guard Trey Autry and Hofstra transfer center Victory Onuetu.

They've also lost forwards Aleksas Bieliauskas, Jack Robison and Riccardo Greppi and guard John Blackwell to the portal.

As it stands, Wisconsin has four forwards and seven guards on its roster for next season, meaning 11 of the Badgers' 15 spots are filled for the 2026-27 campaign:

Guards (7) Forwards (4) Trey Autry (SR) Nolan Winter (SR) Jack Janicki (JR) Victory Onuetu (SR) Hayden Jones (SO) Austin Rapp (JR) Zach Kinziger (SO) Will Garlock (SO) Jackson Ball (FR) Owen Foxwell (FR) LaTrevion Fenderson (FR)

There's still four spots to be filled, and the transfer portal remains open for three days — anything could happen as players scramble to find the best situation for themselves. Still, the returning players on the Badgers' roster appear largely set in stone.

Last season, Wisconsin operated with five forwards (six if you cound Robison, who was listed as a forward but stood at 6-foot-6) and eight guards. It only rostered 14 players due to the dismissal of Temple transfer Elijah Gray.

Thus, while the Badgers still need some more skill in their backcourt, I'd expect them to target at least one more forward. As it stands, here's how I'd project Wisconsin's current depth chart:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Wing/SF Power Forward Center 1. Owen Foxwell 1. Trey Autry 1. (Transfer) 1. Austin Rapp 1. Nolan Winter 2. (Transfer) 2. Zach Kinziger 2. Hayden Jones 2. Victory Onuetu 2. Will Garlock

Breaking Down Badgers' Projected Two-Deep

There's a lot to dissect here. Let's start with the frontcourt, because it's a little more straightforward.

Assuming Winter officially returns for 2026-27 — he has three days to enter the transfer portal, and the NBA Draft appears unlikely at this point — the Badgers' frontcourt is very much locked in. Rapp and Winter are the clear starters, while Onuetu and Garlock make for a solid paring off the bench.

As mentioned, Wisconsin likely needs to target at least one more forward in the portal. It'll be interesting if they go after a stretch big for that spot, because neither Onuetu nor Garlock is a three-point shooter, and that's a massive part of the Badgers' offense. Otherwise, you have to feel pretty good about that front line.

Wisconsin's Nolan Winter is the key to its frontcourt. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The backcourt is where things get more interesting. Foxwell and Autry look like your one and two, respectively, although things could of course change depending on who else the Badgers lure to Madison. But with Foxwell's five-plus years of experience in the Australian NBL and Autry's 100 games and 68 starts, those two should have the inside track.

The wing/small forward spot is also fascinating. Rising sophomores Zach Kinziger and Hayden Jones — the latter especially — could potentially play that role, especially if they take big leaps in their development heading into year two in Madison. But Wisconsin would be wise to add competition to that spot regardless, and it should still have the resources to land a starting-caliber wing via the portal.

What about the backup point guard role? Foxwell could use some competition as well. Freshman Jackson Ball has flashed some facilitation skills abroad, but he still doesn't scream primary ball-handler.

With four spots still open, the Badgers have some flexibility. But the two-deep and starting five is beginning to solidify.