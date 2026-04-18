Badgers Add Rim-Protecting Big Man for Second Transfer Portal Addition

Wisconsin basketball's roster reload is full steam ahead.

Just two days after landing their first transfer portal addition in former George Washington guard Trey Autry, the Badgers added their second portal player with a commitment from former Hofstra forward Victory Onuetu.

Wisconsin has signed Hofstra forward transfer Victory Onuetu, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @CBSSports.



6-10, 235-pounder who averaged 6.9 rebounds per game this past season. Had nine rebounds, four points, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 18 minutes vs. Alabama. pic.twitter.com/C4thh8ZSil — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 18, 2026

The 6-foot-10 center with a 7-foot-3 wingspan will have one more year of eligibility remaining in Madison. Last season at Hofstra, the Spanish-born Onuetu averaged 4.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 57 percent from the field.

On paper, this doesn't look like a huge, needle-moving addition for head coach Greg Gard and his staff. But take a closer look, and Onuetu checks a lof of crucial boxes for Wisconsin.

"He's an extremely talented, athletic front line player that gives us excellent rim protection in transition, lob threats in the half court, shot blocking capability and relentless rebounding," Gard said in a statement.

Former Hofstra Pride forward Victory Onuetu dunks against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With his size and length, Onuetu's rebounding and shot-blocking are the most prevalent parts of his game. Before the transfer portal opened, it was clear that rim protection was the Badgers' top need in terms of a singular skill.

Wisconsin finished 224th in the nation in defensive block percentage, according to KenPom, and didn't have a forward that you could count on to routinely swat shots at the rim.

Not only did Onuetu have 11 games with multiple blocked shots, he had some big-time highlights in that category, perhaps none better than this emphatic denial of Syracuse's Kian Anthony to secure an upset victory:

Victory Onuetu (@_thereal1ne) blocks Kiyan Anthony to seal a 70-69 Hostra upset over Syracuse infront of Carmelo pic.twitter.com/tlnJVKYDSG — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) December 13, 2025

Onuetu also had 17 games with at least seven rebounds at Hofstra. He's productive on the glass, but he's also active everywhere. The lanky center is a quite mobile and he's a ball of activity on the defensive end:

Victory Onuetu doesn't get much attention for energy and effort, but he should. Look at this possession, 6'10 moving his feet. He always attacks the glass + has good hands. Been on my radar since Hofstra beat Syracuse. Might need another year there, but he fits almost anywhere. https://t.co/YRD6SMVPp0 pic.twitter.com/lfFhhSR7RU — JPR (@Scouting_Col) March 21, 2026

How does Oneutu fit at Wisconsin?

If all goes according to plan for the Badgers, Oneutu won't have to start. Austin Rapp is already confirmed to run it back in Madison, and Nolan Winter is all but officially re-signed. If that holds, the Badgers have a very strong frontcourt even without Oneutu.

If the Spanish big man can come off the bench for Wisconsin, it would open up so many possibilities for the Badgers. Oneutu doesn't shoot threes — literally at all — but he would be a defensive spark-plug off the bench with his presence in the paint. If Gard paired him with Winter or Rapp in a lineup, Wisconsin would still have the ability to stretch the floor while significantly increasing its rim protection.

Last season, the Badgers didn't have a forward they could insert off the bench for added defensive intensity and rim protection. If Wisconsin gets to the finish line with Winter, that's exactly what Oneutu will be, filling a massive void for Gard and company.