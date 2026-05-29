Zach Kinziger Discloses What Skill He's Working on Ahead of Crucial Year Two in Madison

Despite only playing 4.8 minutes per game in his true freshman season, former four-star guard Zach Kinziger looks to be in line for a much bigger year two in Madison.

Wisconsin has added a total of six backcourt players to its roster this offseason between the high school ranks, the transfer portal and overseas. Still, the De Pere native Kinziger could very well be one of the first guards off the bench for the Badgers in 2026-27.

Kinziger arrived in Madison as a two-guard, as despite having the ball in his hands constantly in high school, his smooth stroke and still-developing handles had him primed for a shooting guard role.

However, head coach Greg Gard and his staff are working on developing Kinziger's point guard skills. Appearing on Brian Butch's Butchie's Den podcast, he revealed how he's attacking the offseason and what skills he's working on the most.

Kinziger honing his point guard skills

Wisconsin Badgers guard Zach Kinziger. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

"I think it’s really simple what I need to be good at," the rising sophomore said. "Playing out of ball screens with the ball in my hands. Hitting lobs, hitting pocket passes, finding my open teammates, making the right passes, because obviously our offense is a lot of ball screen continuity. "

"Being able to handle the ball under pressure and make the right reads for my teammates is priority No. 1 for me. I think the coaches see me as more the point guard position," Kinziger continued.

It'll be interesting how the coaching staff views incoming international freshman Jackson Ball from New Zealand, but aside from Owen Foxwell, the Badgers might not have a true point guard on the roster. If Kinziger can develop into a backup point guard as a sophomore, that would be a significant step in his development.

Wisconsin has a handful of players it can play on the wing and at the two-guard spot off the bench, including but not limited to senior Jack Janicki and sophomore Hayden Jones. But they need true ball-handlers and facilitators as well, someone who can be counted on to bring the ball up the court if Foxwell is unable to for whatever reason.

Thus, not only is working on his handles and passing a good move for Kinziger personally in terms of his development, it's critical for Badger basketball as a whole.

Wisconsin needs at least two players it can feel comfortable running point. Ball could be that player as well, but again, he's an unknown quantity as an incoming freshman. In-house development from Kinziger, especially in the facilitation and ball-handling department, would be extremely welcome in Madison.