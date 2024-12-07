Watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Marquette: TV channel, spread, game odds
Fresh off a tough loss in the Big Ten opener to Michigan, the Wisconsin men return to the floor for an in-state battle.
The 11th-ranked Badgers (8-1) take on No. 5 Marquette (8-1) on Saturday from Milwaukee. Tip is set for 12:30 p.m. with the game airing live on FOX.
Earlier this week, Wisconsin was unable to get on track vs. the Wolverines, dropping its first game of the season, 67-64. The Badgers had scored at least 74, including a 103-point performance in a win over then-No. 9 Arizona, in all eight games prior.
John Tonje leads the team at 22.3 points per game to go along with five rebounds and almost two assists. John Blackwell and Max Klesmit are double-digit scorers at 15 and 11, with Nolan Winter adding 9.4 points and almost six rebounds a night.
Kam Jones, David Joplin, Stevie Mitchell and Chase Ross are all averaging double figures for the Golden Eagles. Joplin leads the team in rebounding and Jones in assists.
The ESPN FPI gives Marquette a 74 percent chance to win. The latest odds from Fanduel have the Golden Eagles as 6.5-point favorites.
Wisconsin and Marquette have met 15 times overall, with the Badgers winning nine of those encounters, including last year, 75-64. Wisconsin has won each of the last three, with Marquette’s last victory in the series coming in 2020 in Milwaukee.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Marquette on Saturday, Dec. 7:
Wisconsin vs. Marquette TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Marquette in men’s basketball action
When: 12:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, December 7
Where: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Marquette live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Marquette is favored by 6.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Marquette 82, Wisconsin 77
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.