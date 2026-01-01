Who were the most valuable players for each Big Ten team in 2025

The warm-up round is officially over.



With the league's 18 members completing its nonconference schedule, it's Big Ten play from now until the postseason. Fourteen teams played one final warm-up round on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday to get ready for this weekend's opening slate, mostly of the lowly mid-major variety.



That's why Washington's 74-65 home victory over an 8-win Utah team was easily the most impressive. It didn't add to the Big Ten's national-leading 20 Quad-1 wins, but after finishing dead last in the league in its inaugural year, the Huskies have retooled their roster that could easily push them into the NCAA Tournament.



Then there's Michigan, which hung 112 points on a McNeese program that has played in the last two NCAA Tournaments. The Wolverines have scored 100 points in six of the last seven games and scored their sixth 40-point win. That's the most by a Big Ten team in over 85 years ... and the Wolverines have only played 12 games.



As we ring in the New Year with week nine of the Big Ten power rankings, we look at each team's most valuable player of the first half.

1, Michigan Wolverines (12-0, 2-0) Previous: 1

Adding Yaxel Lendeborg to an already stacked roster has been an embarrassment of riches for the Wolverines. He's averaging 15.6 points per game to lead the team (just shy of his 15.8 scoring average), shooting 80.4 percent (37-for-46) on two-point attempts, second on the team in rebounds (7.1 per game), and third on the team in blocks (15).



Lendeborg has eight double-figure scoring efforts and three 20-plus point games, highlighted by a career-high 29-point performance at Maryland.



Up Next: Friday vs. No.24 USC

2, Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 2-0) Previous: 3

Purdue might have one of the best frontcourts in the country in Trey Kaufman-Renn (13.9 ppg) and center Oscar Cluff (12.8 ppg), not to mention one of the nation's best three-point shooter in Fletcher Loyer (32-for-76 3FGs), but the Boilermakers' offense runs because of Braden Smith.



The nation's leader in assists per game (9.6), Smith has become a more complete player this season. In the last five games, Smith is averaging 11.2 points, 10.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 steals per game.



Up Next: Saturday at Wisconsin

3, Michigan State Spartans (12-1, 2-0) Previous: 2

The Spartans have been inconsistent offensively but one of the more seasoned teams in the Big Ten have been connected defensively. Michigan State ranks eighth in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency (second in the league behind Michigan), with senior forward Jaxon Kohler being a big reason for it.



Kohler had eight double-doubles on the season and leads the team in scoring (13.7 ppg) and rebounding (10.3 rpg). Kohler had his fourth-straight double-double in a 112-97 win over Cornell with 10 points and 11 rebounds, becoming the first MSU player with four-straight double-doubles since Xavier Tillman in 2020.



Up Next: Friday at No.13 Nebraska

4, Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-0, 2-0) Previous: 4

Undefeated in nonconference play for the first time since the 1928-29 season, Nebraska has been one of the best stories in the league. Nebraska has been solid defensively, holding six of their last seven opponents under 40 percent shooting. In Wednesday's win over New Hampshire, the Huskers held them to 15.4 percent shooting in the second half.



It's hard to pick an MVP on the Huskers. Iowa transfer Pryce Sandfort has been a huge pickup, having led the Huskers in scoring seven times, including 19 against New Hampshire. Senior Rienk Mast returning after missing all of last season with an injury has been huge, as he's averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Guard Sam Hoiberg has been instrumental and steady with 49 assists and 23 steals to nine turnovers.



Up Next: Friday vs. No.9 Michigan State

5, Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 1-1) Previous: 5

The Illini have no shortage of offensive weapons with all five starters averaging in double figures. In a lineup with two juniors and a senior, freshman guard Keaton Wagler has been a huge lift.



Entering the week, he led the Illini and ranks among the Big Ten leaders with: 54 free-throws made (10th in B1G), 65 free-throw attempts (11th), 188 total points (14th), 2.17 3-pointers per game (14th), 26 total 3-pointers (14th), an .831 free-throw percentage (15th), 15.7 points per game (17th), and is tied for the team lead with 2.42 offensive rebounds per game (12th in B1G). Wagler also ranks first in the Big Ten among freshman playing 31:32 per game.



Wagner threatened a triple-double in Illinois' Monday blowout over Southern, registering 11 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and adding two steals.



Up Next: Saturday vs. Penn State in Philadelphia



6, USC Trojans (12-1, 1-1) Previous: 6

USC went undefeated in non-conference play (11-0) for the first time since the 2021-22 season and is off to its best start since that year. Chad Baker-Mazara is a big reason for it.



Averaging 21.0 ppg per game, Baker-Mazara is the first USC player since Byron Wesley in 2013-14 to have four-straight games with 20 or more points and the only Trojan over the last 10 years to average at least 20 points through the first 10 games.



Through 12 games, Baker-Mazara is one of seven players with at least seven 20-point games and two 30-point games. USC will need his offense more than ever with Rodney Rice sidelined for the rest of the season.



Up Next: Friday at No.2 Michigan

7, UCLA Bruins (10-3, 2-0) Previous: 7

Tyler Bilodeau entered the week in a tie for No. 7 in scoring among all Big Ten players (19.0 ppg), having scored in double figures in nine of 11 games played this season. However, the impact of Skyy Clark was a big reason the Bruins went 5-1 in December. The senior guard entered this week ranking No. 1 in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (49.3 percent), connecting on six three-pointers in consecutive wins over Arizona State and Cal Poly. In the Bruins' storied history, no player has hit at least six threes in consecutive games.



Averaging 14.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, Clark has upped his average to 18.0 points while shooting 53.5 percent (23-for-43) from 3-point distance during the month of December.



Up Next: Saturday at No.25 Iowa

8, Iowa Hawkeyes (11-2, 1-1) Previous: 8

First-year Iowa head coach Ben McCollum had a rebuilding project on his hands when taking over an Iowa program that hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2021. To rebuild the Hawkeyes, McCollum brought along his foundational building block in Bennett Stirtz. After coached Stirtz at Northwest Missouri State and Drake, McCollum brought the guard to Iowa and seen him thrive.



Stirtz is averaging 17.1 points with .497/.414/.818 shooting splits, while averaging 5.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He ranks in the top 14 in the Big Ten in points, assists and steals, as well as having a team-high four 20-point games. He hasn't done it against mid-majors either, scoring a season-high 29 points in the win over Ole Miss and 25 points in the Dec. 6 win over Maryland.



Amongst active players, Stirtz is the only player nationally ranked in the top 10 in points (1,818) and assists (492) and he is one of six to have 1,500 points and 350 assists.



Up Next: Saturday vs. UCLA



9, Ohio State Buckeyes (9-3, 1-1), Previous: 9

Bruce Thornton has been an ironman for the Buckeyes. He is leading the team in minutes (35.8), scoring (21.0) and free throw percentage (85.2), leads the starters in three-point percentage (44.1), and is second in field goal percentage (58.4).



He has scored in double figures in every game, shot under 50 percent from the field only four times, and averaging 22.0 points in six games against power conferences. He almost single handedly beat Illinois, playing every minute and scoring a season-high 34 points (13-for-17).



Up Next: Friday at Rutgers



10, Wisconsin Badgers (9-4, 1-1) Previous: 10

Things have not gone smoothly for Wisconsin during the first half, as the Badgers have been plagued with uneven defensive play and suffered multiple blowout losses. One highlight is the increased play of junior John Blackwell. He's one of only five players in the NCAA this year to record three 30-point games this season and one of only two major conference players to do so (JT Toppin, Texas Tech).



He has been the Badgers' best three-point shooter, as his four games with five-plus threes rank eighth in the country and are tied for the most by a Big Ten player this year. A close second to junior center Nolan Winter, who has noticeably elevated his play and ranks third in the Big Ten with six double-doubles through 13 games.



Up Next: Saturday vs. No.5 Purdue

11, Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1) Previous 11

Fifth-year senior guard Lamar Wilkerson led Indiana with 23 points against Siena, the ninth straight game he's reached double figures and the 12th time in 13 games. Wilkerson has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games, including his impressive 44-point home outing against Penn State when he went 10-for-15 from three-point range. He’s averaging 23 points per game in the last five contests.



Up Next: Sunday vs. Washington

12, Washington Huskies (9-4, 1-1) Previous: 12

Adding guard Desmond Claude from USC has been a huge boom to the Huskies' backcourt, but the real star of the Huskies thus far has been freshman forward Hannes Steinbach. Averaging 18.1 points and 12.0 rebounds per game, Steinbach leads the Big Ten with eight double-doubles, the latest being his 20-point, 11-rebound performance in the Huskies win over Utah.



Up Next: Sunday at Indiana

13, Northwestern Wildcats (8-5, 0-2) Previous: 13

There's no question that Nick Martinelli is critical to Northwestern's success. He tied his career-high with 32 points in this week's win over Howard, going 10-for-20 from the floor, 11-for-14 from the line, while also stuffing the stat-sheet with six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. His 182 points (26.0 PPG) over the past seven games are the most points in a seven-game stretch by a Northwestern player since Jan. 1998. Martinelli five games with 25+ points this season leads the Big Ten.



When Martinelli missed Northwestern's game against Butler, the Wildcats shot only 35.9 percent and went 4-for-23 from three-point range in a three-point loss.



Up Next: Saturday vs. Minnesota

14, Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-2) Previous: 14

Nate Bittle closed out 2025 by scoring more than 25 points in consecutive games for the first time in his career, notching 26 on Sunday to lead the Oregon men's basketball team in an 80-57 victory over Omaha. Bittle has dealt with an ankle injury that cost him two games and limited his production, but he's still one of the best frontcourt players in the league when he's healthy.



Up Next: Friday at Maryland

15, Maryland Terrapins (7-6, 0-2) Previous: 15

Pharrel Payne leads the Terps with 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He ranks 10th in the Big Ten in scoring, third in field goal percentage, and fourth in made free throws. On the glass, he is 10th in the league for rebounds per game and fifth in offensive boards.



Payne scored a career-high 30 points and had his second double-double of the season with 10 rebounds in the win over Wagner. He went 14-for-20 from the line, two more attempts than Wagner had as a team.



Up Next: Friday vs. Oregon

16, Minnesota Gophers (8-5, 1-1): Previous: 16

Cade Tyson leads the Big Ten in overall points (285) and free throws (87) and is second in ppg and fourth in field goals (85). Tyson's 285 points also rank 11th nationally, while his free throws rank fourth in the nation.



Up Next: Saturday at Northwestern

17, Penn State Nittany Lions (9-4, 0-2) Previous: 17

Guard Freddie Dilione V is one of the conference's top bench players. He enters 2026 with six consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and had 11 through the Nittany Lions' first 12 games of the season.



Up Next: Saturday vs. No.20 Illinois

18, Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-6, 0-2): Previous: 18



The team's second-leading scorer, Tariq Francis has been impactful with his scoring (13.6 ppg), his facilitating (28 assists), and his defense (14 steals). His career-high 34 points against Penn was instrumental, considering he drilled the game-winning shot in the final seconds.



Up Next: Friday vs. Ohio State

