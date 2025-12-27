Former Wisconsin Badgers star earns new NBA contract after stellar start to season

The Wisconsin Badgers have produced plenty of NBA-caliber players over the past decade, but few have stuck in the league for a prolonged period.

Micah Potter is one of those few. And now, his NBA career will continue with a new team.

We have signed center Micah Potter.



In subsequent moves, we have waived guard Garrison Mathews and released center James Wiseman.



Learn more: https://t.co/tqTL55dXGc pic.twitter.com/rcKTuYgar3 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 26, 2025

Micah Potter signs with Indiana Pacers

Potter spent his final two collegiate seasons with the Badgers, transferring in from Ohio State. In Madison, he blossomed from a solid bench piece to one of the most dangerous forwards in the Big Ten.

As a senior, Potter averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 39 percent from three-point range. He averaged 22.2 minutes per game.

He went undrafted the following year.

His skillset as a stretch forward has awarded him a five-year NBA career with no signs of slowing down.

The new contract is non-guaranteed but includes a team option for the 2026-27 season. That means he'll be with the Pacers 15-player NBA roster at least temporarily. The non-guaranteed aspect means Indiana can cut him at any point without any salary cap penalty.

Potter had been playing in the G League for the Austin Spurs to open the 2025-26 season. With Austin, he averaged 15.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks. He shot 47.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three-point range.

The 6-foot-10, 27-year-old had the best season of his NBA career in 2024-25, making 10 starts in 38 appearances with the Utah Jazz. He averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds across 18.6 minutes. It was his third campaign with the Jazz, all while on a two-way contract.

