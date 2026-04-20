Why the Evolution of These Wisconsin Forwards is Key to Unlocking the Badgers' Offense

After a flurry of transfer portal signings, Wisconsin basketball may have its starting five locked up for the 2026-27 season.

But two forwards expected to come off the bench, rising sophomore Will Garlock and rising senior Victory Onuetu, could be the key for taking the Badgers' offense from good to great.

Of course, offense may not be your first thought when it comes to those two. Garlock averaged just 1.1 points as a freshman last season, and Onuetu's primary skillset features rim protection and rebounding.

With Austin Rapp and Nolan Winter both currently in the fold for 2026-27, the Badgers have two offensive-minded forwards who should continue to thrive in Madison. Winter shot 33 percent from distance last season, while Rapp knocked down 36 percent of his long-range shots.

The rest of Wisconsin's projected starting five can shoot as well, especially Miami University transfer Eian Elmer (40 percent or higher from three in all three of his seasons). The Badgers won't be lacking in long-range shooting, but that could change when they go to their bench.

Garlock, Onuetu have limited production from long-range

Former Hofstra Pride forward Victory Onuetu. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Onuetu should receive plenty of playing time, and quite honestly has a good argument to start because of his defense, activity around the rim and mobility for his size. But for everything he does well, Onuetu's lack of a three-point shot will hurt the Badgers' high-flying offense that's so dangerous largely because everyone is capable of filling it up from long range.

It's the same story with Garlock. He got solid experience as a freshman, and already appears to have the size and physicality required on the frontcourts of the Big Ten. But like Onuetu, three-pointers aren't a part of his game. Neither player attempted a shot from distance last season.

Now, with Onuetu, he does appear to have the ability somewhere. During the 2024-25 season in Spain, he hit 46 percent of his threes, albeit on limited attempts.

Garlock is a different story — dating back to high school, he's never been a three-point shooter. But if both forwards get in the gym this summer and work on their long-range shots, Wisconsin's offense would be exponentially more dangerous.

Could a former Badger forward be the blueprint?

Wisconsin forward Will Garlock. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They don't need to be able to hit threes off the dribble. They don't need a step-back. But if Garlock and Onuetu can knock down an open three every once in a while, opposing defenses would have to account for so much more.

Think former Badgers center Steven Crowl. As a freshman, he attempted one three. The following year, he put up 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc and connected on 32 percent of them. By his last two seasons in Madison, he was knocking down over 40 percent of his triples.

Crowl almost exclusively took wide-open, catch-and-shoot threes. That's all that was needed to grow his offensive game significantly and make the Badgers exponentially more dangerous. Could Garlock and Onuetu add three-point shots as well? If they do, Wisconsin's ceiling on offense raises significantly.