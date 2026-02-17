Wisconsin Badgers' Austin Rapp back on injury report ahead of game against Ohio State

The Wisconsin Badgers have largely been able to avoid the injury bug this season, but if there's one player who's had to battle through injuries and illness, it's sophomore forward Austin Rapp.

Rapp, who missed three games in January with an ankle injury, had a nasty bout with illness earlier this month. The issue forced him to the sidelines Feb. 7 against Indiana, and now could prevent him from suiting up in a pivotal matchup against Ohio State.

He's listed as questionable on the Badgers official availability report due to sickness.

Availability update for @BadgerMBB



Soph. Austin Rapp is questionable for tonight’s game at Ohio State (illness)



7:30 pm (CT) || FS1 pic.twitter.com/w5BSzmgvSK — UW Stats & Info (@UWStatsInfo) February 17, 2026

Austin Rapp's availability uncertain for Tuesday's clash with Buckeyes

Rapp had played in back-to-back games since missing the Badgers' overtime loss to the Hoosiers, which came as a bit of a surprise considering he told reporters he lost 10 pounds because of the sickness.

Austin Rapp, who battled the flu and missed Saturday's game against Indiana, said he lost 10 pounds.



Came back Tuesday and scored 18 points off the bench. Hit three triples in the last 6:39 of regulation, including one with 55 seconds remaining to give #Badgers a 1-point lead. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 11, 2026

He played a key role in both games, helping Wisconsin upset a pair of top 10 foes. Rapp totaled 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists without turning the ball over across those two outings.

Rapp's absence would be a significant blow to the Badgers' second unit, as the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter has been a microwave scorer while showing rapid improvement as a rebounder and defender.

While Ohio State may not pose an obvious threat like Illinois or Michigan State, the Buckeyes are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and need every win they can get in the closing weeks of the regular season.

If Rapp winds up being unavailable, Wisconsin could be forced to play small-ball for significant chunks of the game, putting guys like Jack Janicki, Braeden Carrington and John Blackwell at the power forward spot.

The Badgers have had success operating a four-guard lineup, but the Buckeyes' size and versatility in the frontcourt could cause problems.

Freshman power forward Amare Bynum, listed at 6-foot-8, 240 pounds, can be physically dominant in the painted area without sacrificing much spacing or defensive switchability.

At the center spot, Ohio State has a pair of seven-footers in Christoph Tilly and Ivan Njegovan.

If Greg Gard doesn't lean further into the small-ball lineup, Aleksas Bieliauskas (17.8 mpg) could see increased playing time while Will Garlock could enter the rotation.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: