Wisconsin Badgers could be without a key starter for tonight's road game at Penn State

The University of Wisconsin is going into a potentially challenging road environment tonight without knowing how much it will be getting from its star center.



The Badgers listed junior Nolan Winter as questionable tonight for Wisconsin's Big Ten road game at Penn State (6 p.m./FS1).

Winter has been dealing with an ankle injury since suffering the injury in the closing minutes of Wisconsin's victory over Central Michigan on Dec.22. The junior hasn't missed a game yet due to the injury, including playing at least 31 minutes in UW's last five conference games.



The junior is averaging 14.3 points per game and a team-best 8.7 rebounds per game. The Nittany Lions (9-9, 0-7 Big Ten) rank last in the Big Ten in rebounding (30.4).



Winter is shooting 60.5 percent from the field this season and has eight double-doubles through 18 games, both marks ranking third in the conference. Only two Badgers have had more than eight double-doubles in a season since 2004-05; Ethan Happ accomplishing the feat four times and Frank Kaminsky doing it during his 2014-15 national player of the year season.



Winter scored 18 points and was 6-for-6 from the field in Saturday's 96-87 win over Rutgers, the seventh time he's made at least six field goals in the game and his first perfect shooting performance since November 4, 2024.



Wisconsin (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) has won five straight and sits alone in sixth place in the league.

