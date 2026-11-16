MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin was less than two minutes away from avoiding a disastrous loss when the Badgers accrued a different kind of pain that could have lingering effects.



Trying to put a bow on its 89-81 victory over Coastal Carolina on Sunday night, Wisconsin fifth-year guard Braeden Carrington was inadvertently struck in the back of the head after a layup by teammate Jack Janicki's shoulder with 1:51 remaining.



Tended to by Athletic Trainer Brent Neuharth, Carrington laid on his back for several minutes before being helped to the locker room by Neuharth and teammate Will Garlock.

Brutal friendly fire for @BadgerMBB’s Braeden Carrington:



Carrington was inadvertently elbowed in the face by teammate Jack Janicki and spent an extended period on the hardwood before being helped of the floor. pic.twitter.com/w1BTiQlERv — Vincent Hesprich (@VinceHesprich) November 16, 2026

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said after the game that Carrington had movement in all his extremities but was in a "fair amount of pain." He was transported to the hospital to get imaging and x-rays taken.



“As a precautionary measure, the medical people wanted to do that.” Gard said. "His health is the most important thing."



Playing this season after joining a lawsuit against the NCAA, and having a California judge grant a temporary restraining order and then a preliminary injunction while his case is pending, Carrington is having a breakout start to the season.



Starting Wisconsin's first four games, Carrington finished with 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists against Coastal Carolina. He's reached double figures in all four games and his 14.0 points per game is second on the team.



Wisconsin is scheduled to leave this afternoon on Nov. 16 for its Nov. 19-20 games at the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas. The Badgers will play Seton Hall on Thursday and then either North Carolina State or Murray State on Friday.



"I've known him for a year now, going on two, and it feels like I've known him ever since we were little," senior Nolan Winter said. "That's our brother. BC's always has got a smile on his face in the locker room. To see him in that type of pain, it sucks."