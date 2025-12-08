Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell's torrid scoring stretch netted him a career first

MADISON, Wis. - John Blackwell's torrid scoring stretch has netted him a career first.



Scoring 20 points in three straight games, including scoring 30 points in Saturday's victory over in-state foe Marquette, the University of Wisconsin's junior guard was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.



It's the first such honor for Blackwell, who was named Big Ten freshman of the Week four times in 2023-24.

JB had himself a week!



Badgers @_Johnblackwell1 was named Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 28.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game pic.twitter.com/8wZh71ImML — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 8, 2025





Ranked third in the Big Ten averaging 21.0 ppg this season, Blackwell finished with his first double-double of the season (third of his career), totaling 26 points and 11 rebounds when Wisconsin opened conference play with an 85-73 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday.



Two days later, he matched his career high with six three-point field goals, going 6-for-12 from the three-point line to become the first UW player since Ethan Happ in 2018 to score at least 30 points against the Golden Eagles.



On the season, Blackwell is shooting 41.1 percent from the floor, 43.3 percent from three, and 81.5 percent from the foul line.



"He's a consummate worker and a great teammate, and he's gotten better," head coach Greg Gard said. "He didn't come in with aspirations of something he wasn't when he got here as a freshman. he understood that if he took care of the ball, played hard, and played defense, he'd probably get on the floor as a freshman, and he did. From there, your game grows."



"Scoring falls in your lap if you do those other things really well."

One of 2️⃣ players in the country with 3️⃣ 30-point games this year pic.twitter.com/mzqmkdx1ww — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 6, 2025





Blackwell has five 30-point games in his career, the sixth highest total in school history, trailing Michael Finley (9, 1992-95), Rick Olson (8, 1983-86), Clarence Sherrod (7, 1969-71), Joe Franklin (7, 1966-68), and John Tonje (6, 2025).



In Wednesday's win over the Wildcats, Blackwell became the 51st player in school history to score 1,000 points for the program. He reached the mark in 79 games, making him the ninth-fastest Badger to reach that mark over the last 40 years.



"It's a blessing," Blackwell said. "It's an honor to be a part of this team and, you know, I'm blessed to be in this culture and play for Wisconsin; wear this "W" across my chest. I didn't want to shed a tear when Coach hugged me, and he gave me the ball for a thousand points, but it was a very emotional moment for me."



Tonje was the last UW player to earn the conference's top weekly honor, coming last february 17.



Wisconsin plays its first true road game of the season when the Badgers travel to Lincoln to play No.22 Nebraska (9-0) on Wednesday.

