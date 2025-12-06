John Blackwell honored for hitting massive milestone with Wisconsin Badgers
MADISON, Wis. -- Before Wisconsin tipped off the 132nd iteration of the I-94 Rivalry on Saturday, the Badgers honored junior guard John Blackwell in front of a sold out Kohl Center crowd.
Blackwell had become the 51st player in program history to score 1,000 points with the Badgers, an accolade that awarded him a standing ovation and a customized basketball to immortalize the achievement.
John Blackwell "blessed" after being honored for scoring 1,000 points with Badgers
Blackwell hit the 1,000-point milestone during Wisconsin's win over Northwestern earlier in the week, when he dropped 26 points.
He reflected on the achievement and his growth over the last few years following a 30-point outburst against Marquette.
"It's a blessing," Blackwell said. "It's an honor to be a part of this team and, you know, I'm blessed to be in this culture and play for Wisconsin; wear this "W" across my chest. I didn't want to shed a tear when Coach hugged me, and he gave me the ball for a thousand points, but it was a very emotional moment for me, but I knew I had a game to play."
Blackwell kicked emotions to the side once tipoff came, and he delivered his fifth career 30-point game, the sixth most in program history. Blackwell is also climbing the all-time charts in points, moving to 48th all-time after Saturday's win.
It's been a long journey for Blackwell, who was heavily underrecruited coming out of high school. Wisconsin was the only high major school to pursue him.
Said Gard, "That's everybody else's fault, I guess."
Gard trusted his eyes and his gut when pursuing Blackwell and had plenty of praise for the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native, not only as a basketball, but a player.
"The thing with John is his personality," Gard said after the Northwestern game. "he's a consummate teammate.
He's a worker. He's in the gym a lot. He's made himself into a really good player, and he's playing on a really good team. So, I'm just happy for him because he's put in a lot of time and he's overcome a lot of doubters."
Still, Blackwell's rise to excellence didn't always seem to be in the cards. As Gard recalled, Blackwell didn't come to Madison with the intent of being a star right away. Instead, Blackwell focused on finding ways to earn playing time.
When he got here as a freshman," Gard said Saturday, "he understood that if he took care of the ball, he played hard and played defense, he'd probably get on the floor as a freshman. And he did."
From there, Blackwell simply put in the work it took to consistently improve. On Saturday, he signaled back to a saying he lives by.
Seed. Time. Harvest.
It's a fitting mantra for Blackwell, who has gone from an unappreciated high school star to a bonafide star with legitimate NBA aspirations.
And according to Marquette head coach Shaka Smart, those aspirations could become reality.
"Blackwell is a special player. I've coached a couple guys the last few years that are now in the NBA, and he's that good."
