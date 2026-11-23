The University of Wisconsin spent a good deal of its meager-by-comparison NIL budget to retain Nolan Winter, add a dynamic wing scorer, and improve its defense in ways it hasn't done so in the past.



After two deflating losses in The Bahamas, one where Wisconsin turned the ball over 35 times in two games, gave up 25 offensive rebounds, missed at least 13 layups, and led for 2 minutes and 13 seconds of a possible 80 minutes, it's clear the Badgers aren't currently getting their money’s worth.



"We have to have some leadership, better leadership on the floor with a voice of a team and within the locker room," head coach Greg Gard said. "I'll leave it at that."



He didn't name names, but it doesn't take much detective work to figure out who he meant after watching the games or looking at the box scores.

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Winter was Wisconsin's main retention piece leading into the season. His slow start can be attributed to offseason ankle surgery, but his performance in Nassau looked nothing like a player who received four national preseason honors.



Winter made a habit of passing up open looks and not being active on the boards. He scored in single digits in both games and totaled 11 rebounds. He attempted only 11 shots and six from two-point range, an area where he shot 69.9 percent a season ago. Currently, Winter is 56.3 percent inside the arc.



“That's the thing with Nolan is just getting him back to his old self pre-ankle surgery of trusting everything and letting it rip,” Gard said of Winter, who is averaging 8.0 ppg. “He plays tentative at times, and I don't know if it's just because he’s not quite sure yet on the ankle.”



Eian Elmer's addition to the roster was viewed as Wisconsin's biggest offseason pick-up from the transfer portal. The Badgers needed a dynamic wing to add to their lineup, something UW had with John Tonje in 2024-25 and were able to live without last season because of the scoring talent of Nick Boyd.



Not only had Elmer shot above 40 percent from the perimeter in his first three seasons, but the senior also showed a willingness to attack the rim, rebound, and defend. It's why he's estimated to have the second-highest NIL value on Wisconsin's roster behind Winter.



Entering Wednesday's game against Northeastern, Elmer leads UW in perimeter shooting percentage (38.9) but ranks fourth on the team in scoring (8.9) and seventh in rebounding. Since having 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the opener, Elmer has averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.4 steals.



In The Bahamas, Elmer had two points on six shots in 30 minutes, only 10 of which came in the second half.



"He can play much better than he's played," Gard said before Elmer had zero points on one shot in the loss to Seton Hall. "I've seen some really good things in flashes. His ability to rebound the ball on both ends is really good. He's got to do it more consistently. I think just cleaning up some of his decision-making with the ball. It's a matter of understanding where you can go, when you can go, trusting the offense that the ball will come back to you, and you don't have to force it."



Forcing the issue was prevalent throughout the two games in Nassau. Wisconsin had possessions where individual heroics overshadowed a focused offensive approach. That was evident with the decisions of forward Victory Onuetu.



Against Murray State, Onuetu had the ball stripped on an open layup attempt, whistled for traveling while rolling to the rim off a screen, and had the ball stolen after he dribbled up the court following a defensive rebound. Those three turnovers happened in 75 seconds.



“This is the second time he's tried to dribble in transition; that's not his role,” Gard said. “You know, pick that ball up, don't be so excited about making an outlet pass, just slow down. It's not intentional; he's just playing way too fast, given the situation when he has the ball in his hands.”



That answer and several others from Gard following Wisconsin's loss to Murray State in the Baha Mar Championship consolation had undertones of anger, but rooted deeper in disappointment and frustration. The Badgers had lost because their core principles weren’t followed.



When asked if he was pleased with his team's effort, Gard bluntly responded, "No."



"Inconsistent, hesitant, non-aggressive," Gard said when pressed to elaborate. "I don't mind mistakes as long as they are aggressive mistakes. We're taking too long to respond to other team's physicality and other team's ability to get offensive rebounds."



The first four games showed that Wisconsin has a proven playmaker in point guard Owen Foxwell, whose 33 points against Coastal Carolina earned him conference player of the week honors. It also pushed Foxwell to the top of the opponent's scouting report, which Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway admitted that the Pirates focused their defensive game plan on stopping him.



Seton Hall used its four-game lineup to keep fresh defenders on Foxwell, a strategy that wore Foxwell down and resulted in his worst shooting performance of the season (2-for-10) and a season-high in turnovers (four). It wasn't much better against Murray State, with Foxwell finishing 2-for-7.



With guard Jack Janicki likely sidelined for an unknown period of time with an ankle injury, Wisconsin finds itself short on ball handlers and short on scorers, not ideal with a five-game stretch of high-major opponents (four away from home) on the horizon.